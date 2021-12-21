 Skip to main content
Crowne Health Care of Eufaula gives - and gets - holiday cheer through Christmas card exchange
The U.S. Postal Service has been a little busier than usual over the holidays, thanks to the residents and staff at Crowne Health Care of Eufaula.

That's because they are participating in a nationwide Christmas card exchange with other nursing homes across the country, with the goal of receiving a holiday card from every state. 

Kim Harrison Dunn, activities director at Crowne in Eufaula, learned about the card swap in a social media group for activities directors and knew instantly she wanted her facility to participate.

“Our residents love to get mail and especially Christmas cards this time of year,” Dunn said. “I thought this was a wonderful idea, an easy way to bring a little holiday cheer to our residents and other nursing home residents as well.”

Dunn had staff and residents put pen to paper this week, signing and addressing Christmas cards for other nursing home facilities. When a nursing home receives a Christmas card, it is to send one of its own cards back, thus completing the “swap.”

To have cards delivered by Christmas, residents and staff worked diligently to address cards to nursing homes in Florida, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Minnesota and even British Columbia, Canada.

Dunn is excited to see how many cards the nursing home receives from other facilities and the residents are eagerly awaiting mail delivery each day.

“We are the mail carrier’s biggest fans these days,” she said with a laugh.

Anyone wishing to send a Christmas card to the residents at Crowne Health Care in Eufaula can address a card to: Residents of Crowne Health Care, 430 Rivers Ave., Eufaula, AL 36027.

