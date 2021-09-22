Eufaula High School Homecoming Attendants

Eufaula High School’s homecoming is being celebrated this week and will continue with a parade in downtown at 5 p.m. Friday and the crowning of the queen at halftime of Friday night’s football game against Valley High School.
As part of this week’s events, the homecoming attendants were announced. Shown here from left to right are: Danika Morgan (9th), Janyah Jackson (10th), Julianna Kline (10th), Samiya Jones (12th), Jordan Ward (12th), Anslee Sawyer (12th), Kerrington Conner (11th), Tyonna Respress (11th), and Trinity Battle (9th).