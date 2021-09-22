 Skip to main content
Eufaula High School Homecoming Attendants
Eufaula High School Homecoming Attendants

  • Updated
EHS Homecoming Attendants
SUBMITTED

Eufaula High School’s homecoming is being celebrated this week and will continue with a parade in downtown at 5 p.m. Friday and the crowning of the queen at halftime of Friday night’s football game against Valley High School.

As part of this week’s events, the homecoming attendants were announced. Shown here from left to right are: Danika Morgan (9th), Janyah Jackson (10th), Julianna Kline (10th), Samiya Jones (12th), Jordan Ward (12th), Anslee Sawyer (12th), Kerrington Conner (11th), Tyonna Respress (11th), and Trinity Battle (9th).

