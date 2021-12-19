Eufaula native receives Tuskegee University's highest alumni award

Lula Whigham-Marable, a Eufaula native and registered nurse and health care executive, was presented the 2021 Alumni Merit Award by her alma mater, Tuskegee University, during the homecoming weekend convocation in October. This is the highest award that Tuskegee University bestows upon alumni. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Charlotte P. Morris, university president, and Kimberly Holland, the coordinator of alumni affairs and reunion activities, presented the award virtually.
Whigham-Marable received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the university, which was then known as Tuskegee Institute, in 1960, and received a master’s degree from New York University in psychiatric-mental nursing and curriculum development in 1971.
During the award presentation, Holland commended Whigham-Marable for demonstrating excellence during her career as a health care executive, for dedicating many years of service to the Tuskegee University Alumni Association, for being a member of the university’s highest giving category, and for establishing an endowed nursing scholarship at the university.
“Your professional devotion in the field of nursing and academia, and your many years of altruism and community service, truly epitomizes the spirit of Tuskegee and the art of giving,” Holland said.
Whigham-Marable has served as a faculty member and faculty advisor at four different universities in Alabama and Ohio. She has held leadership positions at four different Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers, in New York, Ohio and Alabama, with her positions ranging from staff nurse to the executive level of associate director of primary care and tertiary care.
During her career, she received the V.A. Medical Center Director’s highest award, the director’s commendation, for her leadership role in improving healthcare for veterans, team building and staff development, as well as the V.A. Healthcare System of Ohio network director’s commendation for reducing waiting times for veterans to get healthcare appointments.
Whigham-Marable was the first nurse elected to a national office of the American Nurses Association, being appointed to ANA’s Cabinet on Human Rights in 1984, where she served as vice president and helped to write healthcare policy. She received the Alabama State Nursing Association’s highest award, the Lillian B. Smith award for her leadership role in promoting human rights and cultural diversity in nursing organizations and educational institutions. She also served on the licensure advisory board of the Alabama State Board of Health from 1983 to 1989.
Whigham-Marable is a 2014 charter member inductee of the Tuskegee University School of Nursing Hall of Fame. The endowed school of nursing scholarship she set up in 2004 has provided financial assistance to more than 30 junior and senior nursing students. “Your generosity has inspired me to help others and give back to the community,” one recipient wrote in 2019.
In accepting the Tuskegee University Alumni Merit Award, Whigham-Marable said, “I am deeply humbled and very appreciative to receive this award. I hope that others will be inspired to give to Tuskegee University, my alma mater.”
Whigham-Marable and her late husband Clarence Marable lived in Auburn for many years, and she attended post graduate school at Auburn University.