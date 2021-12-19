Eufaula native receives Tuskegee University's highest alumni award

Whigham-Marable has served as a faculty member and faculty advisor at four different universities in Alabama and Ohio. She has held leadership positions at four different Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers, in New York, Ohio and Alabama, with her positions ranging from staff nurse to the executive level of associate director of primary care and tertiary care.

During her career, she received the V.A. Medical Center Director’s highest award, the director’s commendation, for her leadership role in improving healthcare for veterans, team building and staff development, as well as the V.A. Healthcare System of Ohio network director’s commendation for reducing waiting times for veterans to get healthcare appointments.

Whigham-Marable was the first nurse elected to a national office of the American Nurses Association, being appointed to ANA’s Cabinet on Human Rights in 1984, where she served as vice president and helped to write healthcare policy. She received the Alabama State Nursing Association’s highest award, the Lillian B. Smith award for her leadership role in promoting human rights and cultural diversity in nursing organizations and educational institutions. She also served on the licensure advisory board of the Alabama State Board of Health from 1983 to 1989.