Eufaula Police Report

The following people were arrested by the Eufaula Police Department between Oct. 9 and Oct. 11.
Oct. 9
Cassandra Lashay Harris, 23, arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Kerry Ann Bark, 34, Auburn, arrested and charged with possession of synthetic narcotics.
Frankie Lynn Wilborn, 58, Eufaula, arrested and charged with burglary-residence-no force.
David Jaheem Burks, 19, Clayton, arrested and charged with larceny/theft-miscellaneous and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
Branum Micah Thomas, 19, Eufaula, arrested and charged with larceny/theft-miscellaneous and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
Oct. 10
Kevin Christopher O’Hara, 43, Eufaula, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Margarita Denise Paige, 29, Eufaula, arrested and charged with drunkenness or intoxication at private residence of another.
Oct. 11
Flor Marlene Perez Soto, 36, Eufaula, arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
The following are incident reports documented by the Eufaula Police Department from Oct. 8 through Oct. 11.
Oct. 8
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous first degree and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were filed from a victim’s residence. A Humminbird 12 MSI GPS G3N ($2,499) was reported stolen and later recovered.
Oct. 9
Larceny/theft from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from North Randolph Avenue. One hairbrush ($10) and one bag of discarded mail were reported stolen.
Assault/harassment was reported from Rivers Avenue.
Burglary-residence-no force third degree was filed from Doren Drive. One black and green Schwinn bike ($200) was reported stolen and later recovered.
Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft-firearms second degree were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One black Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun ($500) was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Inlet Road. One pair of Coach sunglasses ($350), one pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses ($300), one GPS system ($75), $780 in cash, one Coach purse ($350) and one jump box ($80) were reported stolen.
Oct. 10
Found/recovered property was reported from Van Henry Lane. One Springfield Armory XDM-10 .10mm pistol was recovered.
Drunkenness or intoxication at private residence of another was reported from Jackson Street.
Oct. 11
Simple assault third degree was reported from a victim’s residence.
Larceny/theft third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was filed from Gammage Road. One blue Yamaha 250 dirt bike ($500) was reported stolen.
