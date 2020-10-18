Eufaula Police Report

Oct. 11

Flor Marlene Perez Soto, 36, Eufaula, arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

The following are incident reports documented by the Eufaula Police Department from Oct. 8 through Oct. 11.

Oct. 8

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous first degree and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were filed from a victim’s residence. A Humminbird 12 MSI GPS G3N ($2,499) was reported stolen and later recovered.

Oct. 9

Larceny/theft from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from North Randolph Avenue. One hairbrush ($10) and one bag of discarded mail were reported stolen.

Assault/harassment was reported from Rivers Avenue.

Burglary-residence-no force third degree was filed from Doren Drive. One black and green Schwinn bike ($200) was reported stolen and later recovered.