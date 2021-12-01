Food-for-Fines month is back at the Eufaula Carnegie Library

This December, the Eufaula Carnegie Library will be having a Food-for-Fines month, which allows patrons to pay off library fines by donating canned food items.
The library will count one canned item as $2 off an overdue fine, and each fine will be rounded to the nearest dollar.
This will not apply for the retail price of lost or damaged items, and old, bent or damaged cans will not be accepted.
All the canned food items will be donated to Family Service Center and the St. James Church food pantry.
“This is a way for us to gather donated food for the local charities that feed people who need it at Christmas, and it’s also a way for people who have large overdue fines to pay them off without having to actually spend money,” said library director Ronnie Smith.
According to Smith, patrons who have overdue fines are blocked from most services the library offers including checking out books and using computers, including online accounts and databases.
“We want people to contribute to those in the community who are in need, and we also want people who have fines to start using the library again,” Smith said. “We hope that a lot of people who have fines will come in this month to bring some food.”
Smith said that some people will wait until this event to pay off their fines and some people will donate even if they don’t have any fines. Everyone is welcome to donate.
The library started having Food-for-Fines months about 15 years ago, which is usually held in December or during National Library month.
Last year the library decided not to have one because of COVID, but Smith said they thought this would be a good month to do another Food-for-Fines now that everyone is starting to get out more.
Smith said the library usually has good participation during this event, collecting as many as 300 canned food items, which accounted for $600 in library fines.
“They (Family Service Center and St. James Church) are always very grateful for anything that we bring to them because there is a need in the community,” Smith said. “Barbour County is a community that definitely has a need for this program, so we’re very happy to be able to contribute.”
For more information about Food-for-Fines contact the Eufaula Carnegie Library at 334-687-2337 extension 3 or 334-687-8190.