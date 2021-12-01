Food-for-Fines month is back at the Eufaula Carnegie Library

This December, the Eufaula Carnegie Library will be having a Food-for-Fines month, which allows patrons to pay off library fines by donating canned food items.

The library will count one canned item as $2 off an overdue fine, and each fine will be rounded to the nearest dollar.

This will not apply for the retail price of lost or damaged items, and old, bent or damaged cans will not be accepted.

All the canned food items will be donated to Family Service Center and the St. James Church food pantry.

“This is a way for us to gather donated food for the local charities that feed people who need it at Christmas, and it’s also a way for people who have large overdue fines to pay them off without having to actually spend money,” said library director Ronnie Smith.

According to Smith, patrons who have overdue fines are blocked from most services the library offers including checking out books and using computers, including online accounts and databases.

“We want people to contribute to those in the community who are in need, and we also want people who have fines to start using the library again,” Smith said. “We hope that a lot of people who have fines will come in this month to bring some food.”