Football Roundup

Eufaula 41, Russell County 7: The Tigers kept their postseason hopes alive with a 41-7 Class 6A, Region 2 win over the Warriors in Seale.

Eufaula (4-5 overall, 3-3) seized a 20-0 halftime lead on Copeland Cotton TD passes of 71 yards to Antron Mitchell and 29 yards to Birch Cochran and Brando Gonzalez field goals of 30 and 29 yards.

The Tigers added two Jamarian Lewis 1-yard TD runs and a Cotton 3-yard scoring run in the second half.

Cotton threw for 244 yards and two scores off 12-of-17 with Mitchell catching three passes for 86 yards. Marquia Harris rushed for 109 yards on 12 carries.

Billingsley 63, Barbour County 0: The Jaguars lost at Billingsley in a Class 1A, Region 6 game.

Barbour County (1-8, 0-5) trailed 39-0 at halftime. Quandarrian Brooks had one catch for 12 yards and Larry Wilson had one for 10 yards. Kylan McLeod had three tackles, and Jaylin Grubbs and TR Oliver had two each.

Banks Academy 54, Lakeside School 15: The Chiefs trailed just 14-8 at halftime before the Jets jetted away in the second half of the non-region game.

Jackson Edmondson had a 55-yard fumble recovery, and Willis Jackson scored on a 2-yard run for Lakeside (2-5). Jackson also scored on a 2-point conversion.