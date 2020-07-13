Kendall Glover is no stranger to Barbour County. Growing up around Clayton, he says a local funeral home owner took a chance on him when he was a young man, and he’s been in the business ever since.
Kendall Glover, along with his wife Caroline, is the owner and general manager of Glover Funeral Homes in Eufaula and Clayton, both formerly known as Kent Funeral Home, and a location in Dothan. Together they have three children, Emma, Doster, and Libba Ann.
Born in Eufaula, at what is now Medical Center Barbour, Glover grew up just south of Clayton. “I feel like different parts of my life have left footprints on the whole of Barbour County and the surrounding areas,” said Glover. He got his start with Kent-Bracewell Funeral Home in Clayton at a job he thought was going to consist of washing cars and doing odd jobs around the business, but the owner at the time, Ricky Kent, had other plans for him. Glover worked for Kent for several years before attending Mortuary School at Jefferson State College in Birmingham. He came back to Barbour County after finishing school and worked until 1996 for the local funeral home, at which time he decided to make Dothan his home and to venture out on his own.
When an opportunity to come back to where he considers “home” presented itself in the way of purchasing the funeral homes in Eufaula and Clayton, Glover said there was nothing to think about. “This is home,” Glover said, noting that the investment in Barbour County has allowed him to move closer to his parents, brother, grandmother, extended family and friends.
“There’s a heritage, a legacy if you will, that has been laid with these businesses, the one here in Eufaula was opened in 1985, and the one in Clayton has been there since the 30s. It’s very important to me that the Kent Family allowed me to purchase these businesses and return to serve my family, friends and the whole community,” noted Glover.
Assisting Glover, who is a licensed Funeral Director & Embalmer, and his wife, Caroline, at both the Eufaula and Clayton locations are Leisa Pitchford, Advanced Funeral Planning Advisor; Brandy Roberts, Licensed Funeral Director & Embalmer; Tim Kilpatrick, Funeral Assistant; and Danny Morris, Funeral Assistant. The staff at Glover Funeral Home is available 24 hours a day — seven days a week to help, whether it’s by email, phone or in person.
Glover Funeral Homes, at all locations, offers the service of being a full service provider — cremations, traditional burials, prearranged funerals, veteran discounts, first responder discounts and much, much more. No matter which business you go to, you are guaranteed to receive the same service at them all.
“We offer personalized services, if we can legally do it, we’ll make it happen,” Glover said.
The motto at Glover Funeral Home is “Our Family Serving Your Family” and that is truly what they do. Every family they serve is treated like one of their own.
“Our services are personalized for each family,“ Brandy Roberts said. “We will take a thumbprint of a family’s loved one so they can have a piece of jewelry made to have something that belongs to that person with them; we can do memorial dvds with pictures of their loved ones featured and much more. We want to offer service to the family; my job is to make it easier on the family that has lost someone. For me this is more than just a job, it’s a ministry.”
The group at Glover Funeral Home is proud of their Facebook page and website, especially the website. Local florist can be contacted through the website; visitors can leave messages and pictures for the families. Visitors to the website can also find answers to questions in a large variety of areas pertaining to planning a funeral, help with grief, and many other areas. The website can be found at www.gloverfuneral.com.
For advice on what to do when a loved one is dying, making funeral arrangements, pre-arranging your own funeral, or anything else, please feel free to contact the caring staff at one of the Glover Funeral Homes, 24 hours a day, seven days a week at any of the locations listed below. “We promise to work with you and your family in your time of need to create the perfect memorial service for your loved one. We will be here for you today, as well as tomorrow,” said Glover.
Locations and contact information for the each location are:
Glover Funeral Home, Inc. — Eufaula, 3121 South Eufaula Avenue, Eufaula, AL 36027; 334-687-5725; Fax: 334-687-5773; info@gloverfuneral.com
Glover Funeral Home, Inc. — Clayton, 72 South Midway Street, Clayton, AL 36016; 334-775-3403; Fax: 334-775-8995; info@gloverfuneral.com
Glover Funeral Home, Inc., 1468 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL 36301; 334-699-3888; Fax: 334-699-1668; info@gloverfuneral.com
A 24 hour, seven days a week Obit Line that carries information for services handled at Glover Funeral Home can be accessed by calling (334) 616-6688.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.