Gov. Kay Ivey pushes effort to enhance, support Alabama State Parks

A new drive to enhance Alabama’s state parks could lead to tens of millions of dollars of improvements at the many beloved and frequently visited facilities across the state.

Gov. Kay Ivey late last week joined local and state officials and corporate leaders at Oak Mountain State Park to announce the effort.

“Alabamians love and cherish the state parks, and we must make sure they are maintained and available for generations to come,” Ivey said.

The governor outlined a proposed $80 million bond issue for park improvements that is pending before the Alabama Legislature. If approved by lawmakers this session, the constitutional amendment would go before voters next year for final blessing.

“I support the use of state bonds to make the needed enhancements throughout the state parks system,” Ivey said.

During the event, the nonprofit Alabama State Parks Foundation announced a corporate giving campaign with the goal of raising an additional $14 million for park improvements.

The parks foundation launched its fund drive by announcing pledges of $250,000 by Buffalo Rock Company and $100,000 from the Alabama Power Foundation. The parks foundation hopes to reach its $14 million goal within five years.