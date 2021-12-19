Here are the police reports for Eufaula

DECEMBER 12

Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Fairlane Meadows Apartments).

DECEMBER 13

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from State Docks Road. Four catalytic converters ($2,000) were reported stolen.

Receiving/possession of a stolen vehicle first degree was reported from Randolph Avenue at Church Street. A 2001 Toyota Tacoma was recovered.

Larceny/theft-vehicle parts second degree ($1,500-$2,500) and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported from East Boundary Street. One catalytic converter ($700) was reported stolen.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from East Broad Street. Two catalytic converters ($1,000) were reported stolen.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from Forsyth Avenue. One steering wheel column ($200) was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) and possession of methamphetamine was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.