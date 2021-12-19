Here are the police reports for Eufaula

Arrests
DECEMBER 12
Daniel Parkman, 36, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer, ex-felon in possession of a firearm, discharge of firearm, and assault-domestic-harassment-family.
DECEMBER 13
Katie Lynn Huff, 33, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with larceny/theft-shoplifting (less than $500) and possession of methamphetamine.
Jasmine Michelle Hargrove, 27, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and probation violation.
Shane Tyler Earley, 26, of Leesburg GA was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of marijuana, and receiving/possession of a stolen vehicle.
Incident/offense reports
NOVEMBER 30
Larceny/theft-from shipment third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from South Randolph Avenue (English Oaks Estates). One iPhone 13 Pro ($1,000) was reported stolen.
DECEMBER 12
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Fairlane Meadows Apartments).
DECEMBER 13
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from State Docks Road. Four catalytic converters ($2,000) were reported stolen.
Receiving/possession of a stolen vehicle first degree was reported from Randolph Avenue at Church Street. A 2001 Toyota Tacoma was recovered.
Larceny/theft-vehicle parts second degree ($1,500-$2,500) and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported from East Boundary Street. One catalytic converter ($700) was reported stolen.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from East Broad Street. Two catalytic converters ($1,000) were reported stolen.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from Forsyth Avenue. One steering wheel column ($200) was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) and possession of methamphetamine was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree (less than $500) and criminal mischief-damage to private property second degree were reported from North Randolph Avenue. One Hyper Tough pressure washer ($250) was reported stolen and later recovered. One windshield ($450) and hood ($400) of vehicle were reported damaged.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were reported from North Randolph Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were reported from Randolph Avenue at Church Street.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Saint Francis Boulevard.
DECEMBER 14
Burglary/residence/forced second degree and larceny/theft-from residence third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were reported from Cottonhill Road. One window unit air conditioner/heater ($767) and one window unit air conditioner ($167) were reported stolen. Exterior door and frame ($350) were reported damaged.
Assault/domestic violence (strangulation or suffocation) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from East Boundary Street.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from Dale Road. One catalytic converter ($500) was reported stolen.
Attempting to elude a police officer was reported from Eufaula Avenue at Clayton Highway. A 2014 Ford Flex ($13,000) was recovered. Stinger spike stripes ($600) were reported damaged.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One Cheyenne tattoo gun ($329) was reported damaged.
Assault/harassment was reported from Meadow Lane.
Attempting to elude a police officer and ex-felon in possession of a firearm were reported from Young Court. One SCCY .9mm handgun ($300) was recovered.
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Young Court.
DECEMBER 15
Robbery-street-gun first degree was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. One Capital One credit card, two banking debit cards, one Alabama driver’s license, one social security card, one red wallet ($20), and one black purse ($50) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) and forgery-forged instrument third degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Various items and check from closed account ($97.02) were reported stolen.
Burglary/non-residence/forced third degree and buying/receiving stolen property fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from Highway 30. One Snapper tiller ($100) was reported stolen and later recovered.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One 24 pack of Michelob Ultra beer ($22.74), five rump roasts ($84.95), six packs of New York strips ($161.22), one pack of raw jumbo shrimp ($9.44), and two Dove soaps ($18.94) were reported stolen.
Attempting to elude a police officer was reported from Triangle Lane.
An information report was filed from New Fort Browder Road.