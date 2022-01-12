'It makes a world of difference': Eufaula's Jaxon Life Senior Center needs volunteers to deliver meals

The Jaxon Life Senior Center in Eufaula is in desperate need of volunteer drivers to deliver meals to senior citizens and for volunteers to teach games or lead arts and crafts classes.
Jackie Hunt, the director of the senior center, said COVID has decreased their volunteer staff and participation numbers.
The center closed in March of 2020 and just opened up this summer for two days a week.
Starting in January, the senior center has been open five days a week, but it has been struggling to deliver meals due to the lack of volunteers and employees.
Hunt said they were serving 30 seniors at the center and were delivering 30 meals before COVID.
Now they are serving less than 15 at the center and are delivering 88 meals.
Last week, Hunt signed up about five more people who requested meals be delivered to them, but she hasn’t been able to add any employees.
She said it takes three buses and three drivers to deliver 88 meals five days a week, and right now they have two drivers.
Hunt and another administrative employee help drive as needed.
Hunt said they were able to consolidate to two bus drivers for the route on Tuesdays and Thursdays, which is inside the city limits, but they cannot complete the route in the allotted time frame on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Drivers are required by health regulations to deliver meals within a two-hour time frame.
Hunt is asking for volunteer drivers to deliver between 15 and 20 meals on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays at 11 a.m., which she said will take less than an hour.
“This is important because it’s reaching out to the population of people who, probably, you’ll be the only smiling face they see. You’ll be the only person they’ll talk to that day,” Hunt said. “It makes a world of difference.”
Volunteer drivers use their own vehicle and gas for about a 10-mile round trip.
For safety precautions, those delivering meals stay 6 feet apart from the person receiving the meal, and Hunt said there is usually a chair or a table by the front door of the seniors’ house to put the meal on.
“I think it’s very rewarding in that you’re helping a population that is homebound. They’re stuck in the house, they can’t go anywhere and a lot of them can’t get up and cook for themselves,” she said. “This is probably their only nutritious meal.”
Hunt said the senior center can also use volunteers in the kitchen to serve meals and clean.
She is also hoping to build up volunteers and the participation level to what it was before COVID hit and to bring back activities and clubs they had before the pandemic.