'It makes a world of difference': Eufaula's Jaxon Life Senior Center needs volunteers to deliver meals

Drivers are required by health regulations to deliver meals within a two-hour time frame.

Hunt is asking for volunteer drivers to deliver between 15 and 20 meals on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays at 11 a.m., which she said will take less than an hour.

“This is important because it’s reaching out to the population of people who, probably, you’ll be the only smiling face they see. You’ll be the only person they’ll talk to that day,” Hunt said. “It makes a world of difference.”

Volunteer drivers use their own vehicle and gas for about a 10-mile round trip.

For safety precautions, those delivering meals stay 6 feet apart from the person receiving the meal, and Hunt said there is usually a chair or a table by the front door of the seniors’ house to put the meal on.

“I think it’s very rewarding in that you’re helping a population that is homebound. They’re stuck in the house, they can’t go anywhere and a lot of them can’t get up and cook for themselves,” she said. “This is probably their only nutritious meal.”

Hunt said the senior center can also use volunteers in the kitchen to serve meals and clean.