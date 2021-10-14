Lake Eufaula Fishing Report

The 7-plus inches of rain up north last week has brought a lot of water, debris and floating logs down river. The river was as high as 190.60 msl on Oct. 6 and has dropped 3 feet in five days. The fish are settling down again, and the shad are moving back into the grass and cover areas.

The bass are moving in on this shad activity. The trick worms and weightless Sinkos are doing well in these areas. Plum, purple and watermelon candy are a good choice. In the dirtier water, use red shad, tomato seed and colors like that. Traps and bladed jigs are always a good bet in these areas as well.

If you locate bank grass patches with outside grass and pad patches, work through these areas all the way from the bank to the boat. Watch your lure as you lift it from the water, the bass have been following it all the way in.

If you begin to get short strikes and the back of your bait is gone, rig a stinger hook and make it weed less so it comes through the grass and cover. You will see your hook set ratio increase.