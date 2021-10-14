Lake Eufaula Fishing Report

The 7-plus inches of rain up north last week has brought a lot of water, debris and floating logs down river. The river was as high as 190.60 msl on Oct. 6 and has dropped 3 feet in five days. The fish are settling down again, and the shad are moving back into the grass and cover areas.
The bass are moving in on this shad activity. The trick worms and weightless Sinkos are doing well in these areas. Plum, purple and watermelon candy are a good choice. In the dirtier water, use red shad, tomato seed and colors like that. Traps and bladed jigs are always a good bet in these areas as well.
If you locate bank grass patches with outside grass and pad patches, work through these areas all the way from the bank to the boat. Watch your lure as you lift it from the water, the bass have been following it all the way in.
If you begin to get short strikes and the back of your bait is gone, rig a stinger hook and make it weed less so it comes through the grass and cover. You will see your hook set ratio increase.
If you are getting a lot of misses on your lipless bait, slow it down or change from a chrome color. The chrome reflects like a mirror, and they strike behind it most of the time. If you are foul hooking fish, this is the reason most of the time. The deeper bass are still scattered on cover and structure. Slow worked Carolina rigs are working as well as deep cranks. Shad and Blue gill colors are doing better in cleaner water. Worm rattles in the Carolina rigs are getting attention as well.
Crappie are scattered on the ledge cover in 12 to 20 feet. Minnows are the trick here. The cleaner the water, the better the crappie see the bait above them.
Catfish are still eating cut bait, night crawlers and shad. Bottom fishing is OK, but the jugs are working. Since they are pulling water so fast right now, you do better in the creeks where you can keep the jugs corralled up so they do not get too far down stream.
The cooler weather is going to make for some comfortable days on the water with family making awesome memories. It is always great to see God’s creatures flying and eating on the river. There are plenty of Ospreys to watch, and we are seeing a lot more Eagles North of the 82 causeway now. Be safe and be aware of logs still floating from the heavy rains.
Lake Level: 187.67 msl
Water Temperature: Low to mid 70’s
Water Clarity: Stained to slightly muddy