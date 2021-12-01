Lakepoint State Park in Eufaula updates rental cabins

Lakepoint State Park has recently updated the interior of the cabins available for visitors to rent.

The Cabins received new flooring, fresh point, remodeled bathrooms and kitchens and updated appliances.

The park also has plans to update the exterior of the cabins in the future.

Lakepoint State Park has 29 total cabins, including 15 two-bedroom units and 7 four-bedroom duplex units.

The two-bedroom units include a kitchen, dining area, bathroom and fireplace, and the four-bedroom duplex units include two bathrooms, two kitchens and dining areas.

Some cabins are handicap accessible and three of the cabins are designated to be pet friendly.

All cabins have access to a charcoal grill, picnic table and outside plug-ins for charging boat batteries. Supplies that are provided in each unit including linens, towels, an iron, an ironing board, hair dryer and cooking and eating utensils.

Besides rental cabins, Lakepoint also has a full service restaurant and lounge, a marina that’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., hiking trails, a campground, a swimming complex, tennis courts, playgrounds and more.