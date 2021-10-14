Lakeside, Helms win AISA state title

Behind three of the top five finishers, including champion Chloe Helms, The Lakeside School in Eufaula won the AISA Varsity State Cross Country meet Wednesday at Auburn’s Keisel Park.

Helms, a sophomore, won the race in 22 minutes and 27.02 seconds, easily outdistancing Lee-Scott Academy’s Isabel Litkenhous, the runner-up in 24:19.76.

Lakeside eighth grader Sophie Seaborn was third in 24:51.63, and freshman Addy Helms was fifth in 26:18.15. Also for the Chiefs, junior Rebecca Neville (29:40.72) was 10th and senior Mackenzie Erickson (30:10.81) was 12th among the 22-runner field.

As a team, Lakeside finished with 26 points with Lee-Scott second with 33 points and Glenwood third with 65.

The Lakeside boys finished fifth out of six scoring teams. Heritage Christian won the event with Lee-Scott runner-up.

Leading the Lakeside boys was sophomore Evan Sellars in fifth place with a time of 21:37.38. Seventh grader Forrest Stephenson (26:18.61) was the next highest Chiefs finisher in 26th place. Freshman Tucker Stephenson (29:46.47) was next in 32nd place.