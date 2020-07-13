From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:

65 Years AgoJuly 18, 1955 — The former Clayton Jail is demolished to make home for a new health center on Midway Street.

64 Years Ago

July 17, 1956 — Lottie Lan Hurlbert is director of Crystal Club in Eufaula which plans to have swim lessons and has a swimming pool, merry-go-round, see-saws, slides, swings and sand piles.

55 Years AgoJuly 15, 1965 — Mrs. George Alexander, 24, is named the director of Head Start Child Training and Care Program in Eufaula.

45 Years AgoJuly 15, 1975 — President Gerald Ford pens a letter to Eufaula congratulating the city on its community development program.

