From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:
65 Years AgoJuly 18, 1955 — The former Clayton Jail is demolished to make home for a new health center on Midway Street.
64 Years Ago
July 17, 1956 — Lottie Lan Hurlbert is director of Crystal Club in Eufaula which plans to have swim lessons and has a swimming pool, merry-go-round, see-saws, slides, swings and sand piles.
55 Years AgoJuly 15, 1965 — Mrs. George Alexander, 24, is named the director of Head Start Child Training and Care Program in Eufaula.
45 Years AgoJuly 15, 1975 — President Gerald Ford pens a letter to Eufaula congratulating the city on its community development program.
