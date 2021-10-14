Sheryl H. Boldt: For days that go on and on and on

How do you get through difficult days that seem never to end? Do you grumble and whine your way through them?
If so, what happens when you have one never-ending-difficult day after another?
If we’re not careful, we can develop the habit of living in anger or disappointment. Eventually we end up finding the negative in almost everything – and everyone. The longer we remain in this mindset, the harder it is to reverse it.
And before long, no one will want to be around us – including ourselves.
During my quiet time, I came across a well-known verse that addresses the issue perfectly. When I find myself giving in to a negative outlook, I recite the verse out loud. I almost always experience an immediate difference in my mood.
Maybe it will do the same for you – even for days that seem to go on and on and on.
The next time you’re snared by a pessimistic attitude, ask God to make Psalm 118:24 (ESV) real for you: “This is the day that the LORD has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.”
Even if you have to force yourself do this at first, it will be worth your while. Try declaring it out loud in the first person, emphasizing each word: “This is the day that the LORD has made; I will rejoice and be glad in it.”
Something wonderful happens (in the natural and in the spiritual world) when you hear yourself pray these words to your heavenly Father. Add whatever you want to your prayer, such as, “I will rejoice this day because you love me and are with me. You know exactly where I am and what I need.”
Let’s choose to celebrate and rejoice in the one who made the day, the opportunities and the hope the day offers. We can also encourage and pray for one another. Especially those who are experiencing a season of very tough days.
This new day – a day never lived before – is filled with purpose and designed with us and our circumstances in mind. So, let’s rejoice in this reality, one day at a time – day by (sometimes difficult) day.
Sheryl H. Boldt is the author of the blog, www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. Connect with her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.