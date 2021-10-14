Sheryl H. Boldt: For days that go on and on and on

How do you get through difficult days that seem never to end? Do you grumble and whine your way through them?

If so, what happens when you have one never-ending-difficult day after another?

If we’re not careful, we can develop the habit of living in anger or disappointment. Eventually we end up finding the negative in almost everything – and everyone. The longer we remain in this mindset, the harder it is to reverse it.

And before long, no one will want to be around us – including ourselves.

During my quiet time, I came across a well-known verse that addresses the issue perfectly. When I find myself giving in to a negative outlook, I recite the verse out loud. I almost always experience an immediate difference in my mood.

Maybe it will do the same for you – even for days that seem to go on and on and on.

The next time you’re snared by a pessimistic attitude, ask God to make Psalm 118:24 (ESV) real for you: “This is the day that the LORD has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.”