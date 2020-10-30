Take steps to lower the risk of COVID-19 spread when voting

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) joins election officials and others in urging Alabamians to practice healthy behaviors when making their voices heard by voting in the Nov. 3 general election.

A guiding principle in lowering the risk of COVID-19 transmission is that the more an individual interacts with others, and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread. Personal prevention practices and environmental cleaning and disinfection are important in lowering risk.

Organizations in the VoteSAFE Public Health Coalition are working to ensure the health of voters and emphasize that voting is critical to a thriving community. VoteSAFE wants to communicate the message that decisions made on local ballots will have a direct impact on your health, the health of your neighbors, and the health of your state and communities. Social, economic and environmental conditions are impacted by policies supported or opposed by elected officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and ADPH recommend the following practices for voters:

• Wash your hands before entering and after leaving the polling location.