Weather forces tournament to shift championship event to Eufaula

“It wouldn’t be Major League Fishing without a curveball being thrown at us,” said Ott DeFoe, who serves on the MLF angler advisory board. “All things considered, this was absolutely the right decision. I was very excited to fish at Lake Palestine, but with the weather conditions they have faced over the last week it wouldn’t have been right to roll into town and try to hold a bass-fishing tournament. I look forward to when we get to fish there. But, Lake Eufaula is a fantastic secondary option. I can’t believe everything came together as quickly as it did. I’m excited to get out there next week and compete for $300,000 and to try to become a REDCREST champion.”