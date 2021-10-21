Williams receives Wallace Community College inaugural scholarship

Wallace Community College recently renamed one of its annual baseball athletic scholarships in honor of Coach Johnny Oppert, first head coach of the Govs baseball program as well as Wallace basketball coach and athletic director.

The inaugural Coach Johnny Oppert Scholarship was awarded this year to Gov baseball player Don Williams.

“It’s a real honor to have someone name a scholarship for you,” says Oppert, “and for it to have the opportunity to change someone’s life. You never know what one person getting the opportunity to be educated can do, and you sure wouldn’t want to miss that opportunity.”

Dothan native and Houston Academy stand out Don Williams is a second-year student at Wallace. His positions are first base and outfield and he has a .396 batting average. But it’s what’s beyond statistics that led to Williams’ selection, according to Dr. Ryan Spry, WCCD director of Student and Campus Services as well as the College’s administrator for athletics.

“Don personifies the character traits of Coach Oppert,” Spry said. “It really speaks highly of his character.”

Govs Head Coach Mackey Sasser agrees.