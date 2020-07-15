Mr. Gerald Dean Johnson, age 86, passed away early Saturday morning, July 11, 2020 at Madison Manor Nursing Home in Madison, Alabama. Funeral Services for Mr. Johnson will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10:00 am at Pine Level Baptist Church. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:00 am to 9:45 am. Burial will follow in the Louisville Cemetery in Louisville, Alabama. All social distancing guidelines will be followed. Mr. Johnson, affectionately known as "Poppa" by his children and grandchildren was born on December 13, 1933 and lived most of his life in Louisville, Alabama. He is preceded in death by his life's love, Janette Fenn Johnson and his parents A.B. Johnson and Vera McKeller Johnson of Louisville. Mr. Johnson went to Pimple Hill Elementary School and graduated from Louisville High School. He went on to earn degrees from Troy State University and Auburn University and earned his Alabama teacher's certification. Most of Mr. Johnson's teaching career was in the Phenix City School System where he taught math at the junior high and high school levels. Later he taught driver's education in Eufaula. Mr. Johnson was a member of Pine Level Baptist Church where he sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and served as a deacon. Mr. Johnson was a rural gentleman farmer who's many accomplishments include his lumber and crop farm along Barbour County Road 19. He was a lifelong passionate Auburn fan, a past President of the Phenix City Civitans Club and a member of the Alabama Cattleman's Association. Survivors include: three sons, Dr. David Cartes (Irene), Fairhope, AL., William "Woody" Cartis, Stafford, VA. and Fred Cartes (Christine), Milton, FL.; sister, Virginia Johnson Creamer, Hoover, AL.; ten grandchildren, Troy Cartes (Deb), Jacob Cartes (Marie), Tommy Cartes (Holly), Aron Cartes (Mary Beth), Jennifer Cartis Kline (Kevin), Daniel Cartis (Meghan), Angelita Janette (AJ) Cartes, Irish Cartes, Lon Cartes and Lance Cartes; eleven great grandchildren, Analise Cartes, Lillia Cartes, Cooper Cartes, Cora Cartes, Grayson Cartes, Harper Cartes, Britton Robbins, Tanner Coats, Kimberly Kline, Connor Kline and Kaylee Kline; brother and sisters in laws, Jerome Baker (Wilera), Mary Annice Fenn and Jane Fenn; Nieces and nephews, Traci Bryan, Amanda Fenn, Glen Creamer, Steven Baker, Stuart Baker, Scott Baker, Jay Fenn and Jim Fenn. Glover Funeral Home of Clayton was entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
