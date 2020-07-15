Mr. Arthur Russell Jones, Jr., 81, of Abbeville, Alabama, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at his residence. Graveside services were held Monday, July 13, 2020, at 4 P.M., in Rapture City Cemetery. The Rev. Russ Robbins officiated with Chapman Funeral home directing. Born July 27, 1938 in Ozark, Alabama, Mr. Jones was the son of the late Arthur Russell and Mavourneen Marley Jones, Sr.. He received his bachelor's degree in biological science from Troy State University, where he minored in art. He also received his AA certification and master's degree in school administration and supervision from Troy State. He later finished his education receiving his Education Specialist (Ed.S.) degree from Troy State University. He began working with the Eufaula City School System in 1961 as a biological science teacher at Eufaula High School. During mid-term 1965, he was named diversified occupations coordinator, a position he held until 1980, when he was made an assistant principal and vocational director of EHS. He finished his career in education as the principal of Sanford Avenue Elementary School where he retired after 37 years with the Eufaula City School System. Russell was an active member of First Baptist Church and the Tired and Retired Sunday School class. He enjoyed woodworking, watching Alabama football, camping and canoeing. He was also very proud to have received the distinction of becoming an Eagle Scout in his early years. He loved spending time with his family and also spoiling his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 48 years: Carolyn Jones of Abbeville, Alabama; his children: Schella (Kenneth) Kelley of Troy, Alabama, Rusty (Carolyn) Jones of Dothan, Alabama, Carol Granger of Hartford, Alabama, Tonia (Bobby) Freeman of Eufaula, Alabama, Deonne (Dave) Ludwig of Cullman, Alabama; 9 grandchildren: Chad (April) Nolin, Marley (Tim) Mullis, DeWayne (Brandy) Jones, Christopher Hinshaw, Clayton Batchelor, Alex Freeman, Jordan Freeman, Kane Maxcy, Suzanne Maxcy; 7 great grandchildren; 1 sister: Jackie (Paul) Roberts of Warner Robbins, Georgia.
