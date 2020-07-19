Smith, Mary Annelle Sauls

Mary Annelle Sauls Smith passed away on July 7, 2020, at the age of 82 in her daughter's home in Madison, AL. She was born in Mobile, AL, on June 24, 1938, to the late Henry Sylvester Sauls Sr. and Mary Lou Brown Sauls. She attended Judson College before transferring to Howard College (now known as Samford University) where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in music in 1960. After marrying her lifelong husband in 1961, she lived in Talladega, AL, for a few years and taught 4th and 5th grade. She later moved to Eufaula, AL, where she lived for over 35 years before moving to Georgetown, GA, to spend her retirement years. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Eufaula for 54 years where she sang in the choir, taught children's choir, and served in various ways over the years. She loved the dear friends in her Sunday School class. Her love of music and vocal talent were shared with others throughout her life. In 1971 she became a charter member of the Camerata Music Club supporting the musical arts in the Eufaula area and performing a springtime and Christmas concert each year for the community. Camerata still exists today and supports a scholarship program for students pursuing music degrees. A dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, Mary Annelle will be missed by her family and friends, but we know that she is now singing in the choirs of angels praising her Lord Jesus. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Miriam Elaine Sauls. She is survived by her husband, Will Rogers Smith of Georgetown, GA; son, Barry Philip Smith of South Pasadena, FL; son, Alan Henry Smith of Axis, AL; daughter, Miriam Angela Nunnally, and son-in-law, Douglas Nunnally of Madison, AL; granddaughter, Avery Nicole Nunnally of Madison, AL; and brother, Henry Sylvester Sauls Jr. of Cortez, FL. Due to COVID-19, there will be no services held. She will be buried in Memory Gardens in Eufaula, AL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Eufaula or the Alzheimer's Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.