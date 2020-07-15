Mr. Larry Edward Smith, Sr., 69, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula. Born July 12, 1950 in Eufaula, Alabama, Mr. Smith was the son of the late Noah Lee and Ethel Mae Waters Smith. Survivors include 2 Sons: Lee (Haley) Smith of Abbeville, Alabama and Larry Smith, Jr. of Eufaula, Alabama; 1 granddaughter: Emma Lee Smith; 1 brother: Barry (Janice) Smith of Abbeville, Alabama; 1 sister: Patricia (Jonah) Clance of Georgetown, Georgia. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

