Mrs. Gwen Spence, 74, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at her residence. Funeral services were held Monday, July 13, 2020, at 11 A.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Chris Toole officiated and burial followed in Old Fairview Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born September 5, 1945 in Barbour County, Alabama, Mrs. Spence was the daughter of the late Charles Edgar and Lidda Lorene Toller Jernigan. Mrs. Spence was a member of the Eufaula Church of God. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene Spence, her grandson Kyle Wilson and her great granddaughter Avery Kayt Wilson. Survivors include her children: Lisa (Michael) Moore of Adel, Georgia, Sherrie (Todd) Tyson, Wesley (Karen) Wilson, Marie (Chris) Toole, Hazel Helms all of Eufaula, Alabama; 9 grandchildren; 16 great grand-children; her sister: Yvonne (Ronnie) McDonald of Eufaula, Alabama; her special friends: Jim and Denise Newton of Eufaula, Alabama. Active pallbearers were Ty Moore, Chase Quarlls, Bill Potts, Buck Hartzog, Ball Trammell and Jamie Williams. Honorary pallbearer was Jim Newton.
