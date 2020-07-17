Riley inks with Coastal Alabama-South
Riley inks with Coastal Alabama-South

Riley signs

Submitted photo Eufaula High’s Aaliyah Riley signed a college basketball scholarship with Coastal Alabama-South Tuesday afternoon at the Tigers’ indoor athletic facility. Pictured are (seated, from left) Asia Riley, LaSharie Hodo Riley, Aaliyah Riley, Daniel Riley, (standing) Willie Pearl Riley, Mary Ann Turner, Olivia Hicks Russaw, Rodney Lewis, Merri Hicks, Cassandra Hodo and Jermieke Cliatt.

Eufaula High School saw its hard-working leader on the Lady Tigers’ basketball team sign to continue her athletic career at the next level Tuesday afternoon.

Aaliyah Riley averaged 5.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.3 steals per game for Jermieke Cliatt’s squad.

“Her stats do not match how important of a role she played for our team,” Cliatt said. “She was an important piece to our success.

“I can’t remember one practice that Aaliyah didn’t give 110% or more. That effort transpired to the court, where she guarded the best offensive player every game. She really turned it on during the middle of our season and played some good quality minutes.”

Cliatt said Riley battled a plethora of issues to earn a scholarship.

“I am so happy for the opportunity for her to play on the next level,” Cliatt said. “I watched her go through adversity from being somewhat overlooked, not playing as much, battling injury and sickness — but she didn’t let that stop her. She even played in the last five games of the season with a sprained ankle and never complained.

“She may be small but she is tough and has a lot of heart. She always displayed a positive attitude and a great work ethic.”

Riley was the only senior on EHS last season.

“ (Riley) did an outstanding job of being team captain and showing senior leadership,” Cliatt said. “It can be a tough take being the only senior of a basketball team, but I must say, she did an exceptional job and I’m sure her teammates can attest.”

Coastal Alabama-South plans to use Riley at point guard for many minutes.

The Sun Chiefs are located in Bay Minette.

