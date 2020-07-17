The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen discussing local conditions and best tactics. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Sam Williams — The fronts and changing barometric pressures have the fish confused and the fishing has gotten tough. The shallow bite is still on but it requires patience to finesse a strike.
Wacky rigs with sinkos in blue or green are a good choice. A Snagless Sally worked through and around the pads and grassy areas will also produce a hit as well as a hollow bodies frog. Popping top water lures worked on the edges is a good idea to stir up a bass. Slow is the answer to keep a bait in front of the bass as long as possible to entice them to eat your lure. The deeper bass are working on swim jigs with a creature bait trailer, heavy Texas rig’s with a big black worm with chartreuse tail on the trash piles will work. Watch for schooling shad and hit these areas with a top water plug, jerk bait or a lipless crank bait. The bigger fish will lay a little deeper under the feeding fish, this is where you need your lipless crank bait cast beyond the school and worked back under the action.
Crappie are hanging out on the trash piles on the creek ledges. Locate these fish on your depth finder and work them with minnows and jigs. Once the sun gets high, you can try the shadow breaks under the bridges and causeways.
Bream are still feeding along the banks on worms and crickets. Beetle spins will also cause a reaction hit in these locations.
Cat fish are always fun and put up a great fight. Bottom fishing with big worms or cut bait can get some good sized fighters. Jugs baited with shrimp or cut bait will keep you moving, chasing the jugs. This action is really exciting and can produce a fantastic meal.
The weather and humidity are really tough right now. Get the family out early and enjoy God’s creation. The time spent together and memories made can’t be beat. Keep plenty of water and sunscreen with you. We are living in some crazy times right now. Pray for each other and love one another. God made us all equal, do not allow the fake news to try and divide us.
God Bless & Good Fishn’’
Capt. Sam
Hawks Fishing Guide Service
Lake Eufaula reading: July 14» Current Level — 189.46
» Full Pool — 188.00
» Water Temperature — Upper 80s
» Stained
Tournament Schedule
AUGUST
15 — Georgia Bass Trail
29 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama South Division
SEPTEMBER
12-13 — BFL Bama #5
16-20 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six
OCTOBER
3-4 — T-H Marine BFL
10-11 — Bass Pro Shops Series-Area Championship AL South/GA
NOVEMBER
13-14 — Alabama Bass Nation State Championship