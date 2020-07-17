Lake Eufaula Fishing Report

Wacky rigs with sinkos in blue or green are a good choice. A Snagless Sally worked through and around the pads and grassy areas will also produce a hit as well as a hollow bodies frog. Popping top water lures worked on the edges is a good idea to stir up a bass. Slow is the answer to keep a bait in front of the bass as long as possible to entice them to eat your lure. The deeper bass are working on swim jigs with a creature bait trailer, heavy Texas rig’s with a big black worm with chartreuse tail on the trash piles will work. Watch for schooling shad and hit these areas with a top water plug, jerk bait or a lipless crank bait. The bigger fish will lay a little deeper under the feeding fish, this is where you need your lipless crank bait cast beyond the school and worked back under the action.