Alabama will hold its annual Back-to-School sales tax holiday beginning Friday, July 17, starting at 12:01 a.m. and ending on Sunday, July 19, at midnight. Shoppers will have the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers and clothing free of state sales tax and local sales tax in some areas.
With tentative start dates set by local schools for early to mid-August, the tax free weekend allows shoppers to save on school supplies and items for students. Tentative start dates for local schools are: Barbour County Schools, Aug. 6; Eufaula City Schools, Aug. 20; Lakeside School, Aug. 19; and Parkview Christian School, Aug. 6.
According to the Department of Revenue’s website, covered items during the annual Back-to-School sales tax holiday are exempt only if the individual item is priced at or below the established threshold for the exemption. An exemption for only a portion of an individual item is not allowed. For example, a customer purchases a pair of pants that costs $120. Tax is due on the entire $120 because the exemption only pertains to clothing that costs under $100. So remember, the exemption does not apply to the first $100 of the price of an item of clothing selling for more than $100.
Clothing, costing $100 or less per article of clothing, included on the tax exempt list of items are: belts, boots, caps, coats, diapers, dresses, gloves, gym shorts, hats, hosiery, jackets, jeans, neckties, pajamas, pants, raincoats, robes, sandals, scarves, school uniforms, shirts, shoes, shorts, socks, sneakers, and underwear. For an all-inclusive list of what is covered as tax exempt visit the Alabama Department of Revenue’s website.
Clothing items that are not covered and are deemed as taxable clothing accessories include belt buckles that are sold separately, briefcases, cosmetics, costume masks, hair notions consisting of hair bows, barrettes and other related hair items, handbags, jewelry, patches and emblems that are sold separately, sewing equipment and supplies consisting of thread, fabric, buttons zippers, pins, patterns, scissors, tape measures and other sewing notions, sunglasses, eye glasses and contacts (prescription or nonprescription), umbrellas, wallets, watches, wigs and hair pieces.
Protective equipment such as breathing masks, ear and hearing protectors, face shields, helmets, protective gloves, safety glasses or goggles, safety belts, and tool belts are not included in the exempt list and are taxable also.
