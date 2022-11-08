Gary serves final commission meeting

OZARK-A longtime public servant was lauded at his final meeting as Dale County District 3 Commissioner at the meeting Tuesday.

Charles “Chic” Gary was presented a plaque by Commission Chairman Steve McKinnon in appreciation for his 12 years of service to the county.

"Chic has been a great asset to county government," said McKinnon. "His wealth of knowledge spanning over a decade has made a difference for the citizens of Dale County during his tenure.

"Chic's heart has always been for the people he served," McKinnon said. "His presence will certainly be missed by all."

“It’s been a pleasure to serve,” said Gary. “I’ve been in public service for most of my adult life.”

Prior to being elected to represent the citizens of District 3, Gary served in Midland City as a councilman for three terms.

Gary has served as a board member of the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission and now serves as chairman of the board at Vivian B. Adams School in Ozark.

Gary said he will continue to work for the citizens of Dale County. “As chairman of the board at Vivian B. Adams School, there is always a lot to do there.

“I come from a long line of public servants,” Gary said. “My father served on the Dale County School Board for 18 years, an uncle served as a Barbour County Commissioner in the 1940s and both my first cousins served as county commissioners.”

Gary was defeated in the Republican Primary on May 24 by Adam Enfinger, a Newton town councilman. Enfinger received 1,001 votes to Gary's 865.