Brittany Baxter, RN - Southeast Health

Brittany Baxter has spent her whole life taking care of everyone else. The eldest of 7 daughters, she grew up thinking she could make her argumentative prowess into a career as a lawyer.

“My sisters could never get away with anything. They couldn’t argue like I could.”

That all changed when Brittany was 15. While her grandfather was in the hospital recovering from surgery, an incident occurred that would forever shape Brittany’s life.

In that harrowing moment while her grandfather’s life hung in the balance, Brittany decided right then and there to become a nurse.

Now, working in one of the most stressful departments during a pandemic, Brittany has learned how to keep her composure without sacrificing her humanity.

“You have to be focused. It’s hard to balance the emotions. There are times when the adrenaline kicks in and you can do the job, but there are also times you just break down and support the family.”

As the mother of five children and a frequent foster mom, Brittany knows the importance of teamwork. When she talks about how she manages it all, she gives a big smile.

“We run a tight ship.”