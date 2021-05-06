Deborah Weber, RN - Medical Center Enterprise

An injured grandmother and a toy doctor’s playset was all it took for Deborah Weber to realize her calling was caring for others.
“My grandmother always made me think I made her all better, and that gave me a deep feeling of satisfaction.”
Debbie wanted to be a nurse, but understandably had some hesitation with needles and wounds. As she got older, and her kids were growing, Debbie’s passion for nursing grew as well. Eventually her fears of the needles subsided, and she decided it was time to go for it.
Debbie’s natural love of health and science eased the transition back to school while the nursing program at Wallace Community College gained a new enthusiastic student.
Debbie loves nursing for the sense of accomplishment when helping a person get well and the opportunity to show her love for people.
“It fills my bucket, it really does.”
Even though the last year was one of Debbie’s most difficult in her career, she still considers it an honor to have been entrusted with the care of so many of her patients during their final days.
“There was so much sorrow and defeat, but we just did all we could to make the end of days better for them.”
Debbie found great strength and enormous support from her children and grandchildren during those difficult times. Knowing she’s helping create a healthier world for them motivates her.
She feels humbled and honored to be receiving recognition. Debbie credits the staff around her for their hard work and commitment to giving patients the best care.
Debbie also understands the importance of maintaining a sense of humor and loves to laugh with her coworkers whenever she gets the chance.
“I could never imagine doing anything else. No matter what happens I still feel very fulfilled.”
Debbie loves working for Medical Center Enterprise, where she feels the supportive staff allows her to shine. She is grateful and honored to be a part of such an amazing team.
“