Deborah Weber, RN - Medical Center Enterprise

An injured grandmother and a toy doctor’s playset was all it took for Deborah Weber to realize her calling was caring for others.

“My grandmother always made me think I made her all better, and that gave me a deep feeling of satisfaction.”

Debbie wanted to be a nurse, but understandably had some hesitation with needles and wounds. As she got older, and her kids were growing, Debbie’s passion for nursing grew as well. Eventually her fears of the needles subsided, and she decided it was time to go for it.

Debbie’s natural love of health and science eased the transition back to school while the nursing program at Wallace Community College gained a new enthusiastic student.

Debbie loves nursing for the sense of accomplishment when helping a person get well and the opportunity to show her love for people.

“It fills my bucket, it really does.”

Even though the last year was one of Debbie’s most difficult in her career, she still considers it an honor to have been entrusted with the care of so many of her patients during their final days.

“There was so much sorrow and defeat, but we just did all we could to make the end of days better for them.”