Jennifer Kimball, RN - Medical Center Enterprise

Jennifer didn’t always know she wanted to be a nurse, but she felt a strong calling in her late teens and decided to go for it. After taking some time off from school to start a family, Jennifer found her niche with labor and delivery, and went back to finish school.

“What I really love is getting to be with people for some of the biggest moments of their life.”

Jennifer understands the significance of the role she plays in her patient’s lives and she feels honored and privileged to be a part of those special moments.

Although her unit has not experienced the same adversity as her co-workers during the last year, Jennifer has pitched in where she could and has felt the toll it’s taken.

“There were several months there, you could feel the heaviness in the hospital. I’m so impressed with our whole community on how people reached out and supported everyone. It was really great to witness.”

Jennifer is grateful and humbled to work with such an amazing team of people who always inspire and support her.

“It’s so nice. Truly it humbles me because I work with an amazing group of professionals. It’s all about teamwork there (at Medical Center Enterprise).”