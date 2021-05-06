Justin Contois, RN - Medical Center Enterprise

Justin Contois always knew he wanted to do something in the medical field. His father worked in a hospital for years, and helped Justin get a job as a supply clerk while he was saving money for school.
Justin used the opportunity to observe first hand all of the different positions, and then decided where he felt he was a right fit.
After deciding on nursing, he was awarded a scholarship through the hospital to go to school and get his nursing degree.
“It’s always something new, and never boring. You never know what you’re going to see. Either way, you know you’re helping someone; you know you’re doing something worthwhile.”
Justin’s co-workers say he takes on extra shifts, works holidays and even his birthday. He never says no to an assignment and is willing to help anywhere he can. Justin knows that working in his local community is more fulfilling than working somewhere else.
“It’s very fulfilling. Especially working in my hometown hospital, it makes me feel like I’m getting to help my community as well.”
Justin was able to manage the emotional toll of the last year by leaning on his co-workers. Even on the hardest days, and he admits some were very hard, knowing he had a great team around him kept him going during the darkest times.
“Anything in healthcare is teamwork. It wouldn’t work without it. You’re not a one-man team. No matter how good you are, you’re going to need help.”
He doesn’t do anything for the glory, but he’s appreciative when someone notices how hard he is working.
“It’s really nice to know that someone appreciates the work that I do.”
Although Justin has worked in other hospitals, his heart is and always will be in his hometown and with the community he loves to help heal.