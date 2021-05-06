Justin Contois, RN - Medical Center Enterprise

Justin Contois always knew he wanted to do something in the medical field. His father worked in a hospital for years, and helped Justin get a job as a supply clerk while he was saving money for school.

Justin used the opportunity to observe first hand all of the different positions, and then decided where he felt he was a right fit.

After deciding on nursing, he was awarded a scholarship through the hospital to go to school and get his nursing degree.

“It’s always something new, and never boring. You never know what you’re going to see. Either way, you know you’re helping someone; you know you’re doing something worthwhile.”

Justin’s co-workers say he takes on extra shifts, works holidays and even his birthday. He never says no to an assignment and is willing to help anywhere he can. Justin knows that working in his local community is more fulfilling than working somewhere else.

“It’s very fulfilling. Especially working in my hometown hospital, it makes me feel like I’m getting to help my community as well.”