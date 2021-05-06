Lauren Lynch, RN - Southeast Health

Lauren Lynch has always had a fascination with the medical field. Whether it was helping birth calves on the farm she grew up on, or watching medical television shows with her grandparents, she has always enjoyed being front row center to witness the miracles of life.

Lauren originally thought about being an obstetrician but wasn’t thrilled about the idea of going to school for 12 years. It worked out in the end though, because the time she gets to spend with her patients is one of her favorite parts of nursing.

With Lauren’s husband being in the service, she moved around quite a bit, but managed to stay in New Hampshire long enough to attend and graduate from nursing school.

“My husband had already transferred somewhere else so I was alone for a few months. I didn’t even attend my graduation. I was just like, ‘PEACE’!”

Lauren’s first assignment was an ER in Jacksonville, Florida.

“It gave me a different perspective of another unit. And it’s always helpful to have a broader sense of the spectrum of care.”

Now a nurse at Southeast Health Medical Center, Lauren was on the front lines during COVID. She was frequently assigned to the floor where most COVID patients were being treated.