Sebrina Doyle, RN - Flowers Hospital

Sebrina Doyle has always known what she was meant to do with her life.

“I always wanted to be a nurse.”

Since she was a little girl, she excelled at taking care of people, but the road to becoming a nurse was not as definitive as her desire.

As a single mother, Sebrina worked two jobs for years to support her family.

“I did some of everything.”

She worked in retail, telemarketing, and was even a correctional officer. But as her son got older, she felt her calling becoming stronger and decided it was time to take a leap of faith.

“I made up my mind that I can do this. When you’re older, you become more focused. I looked at my long-term goals and I just made up my mind and went for it.”

For Sebrina, there was never a doubt about her destiny.

“It was already in me to do. My hardships just motivated me to follow my heart.”

Sebrina followed her calling all the way to the Flowers Hospital MICU where she acts as a caregiver for her patients as well as an advocate for them.