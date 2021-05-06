Sebrina Doyle, RN - Flowers Hospital

Sebrina Doyle has always known what she was meant to do with her life.
“I always wanted to be a nurse.”
Since she was a little girl, she excelled at taking care of people, but the road to becoming a nurse was not as definitive as her desire.
As a single mother, Sebrina worked two jobs for years to support her family.
“I did some of everything.”
She worked in retail, telemarketing, and was even a correctional officer. But as her son got older, she felt her calling becoming stronger and decided it was time to take a leap of faith.
“I made up my mind that I can do this. When you’re older, you become more focused. I looked at my long-term goals and I just made up my mind and went for it.”
For Sebrina, there was never a doubt about her destiny.
“It was already in me to do. My hardships just motivated me to follow my heart.”
Sebrina followed her calling all the way to the Flowers Hospital MICU where she acts as a caregiver for her patients as well as an advocate for them.
Knowing she can be a voice for the voiceless, and a compassionate presence in her patients’ direst moments, keeps her going through the difficult times.
Shelia doesn’t do the work for recognition or appreciation, but to always ensure that anyone who comes through her doors has a little more help in their corner.
“Although I’m humbled and grateful for this, in nursing, you have to be selfless. My patients come first.”
Sebrina stays motivated in difficult times by her faith and the oath she took so many years ago to protect and help those in need.