Sheila Bedsole, RN - Davita

Shelia has been taking care of things all her life. As a little girl, Shelia rescued and rehabilitated animals. When she was still in high school, she got her first job as a nurse’s aide. But the road to becoming a nurse wasn’t straightforward.

“That path was like a mouse in a maze.”

Shelia got her education in automotive technology and eventually worked her way up to being a service manager at a busy shop. But a downturn in the industry left her without a job. With two small children at home, she knew she had to make a life-altering decision.

“I love working on cars. But it’s not as fulfilling. It’s fun for me, but it doesn’t really help others the way that nursing does.”

At 37 years old and with one career behind her, Shelia went back to school to her first love - caring for people.

She started as an LPN and eventually became an RN. She worked in pediatrics, long-term health, hospice and med-surg. Now, she works in dialysis.

Shelia takes pleasure in the extra time she has to get to know her patients.