Zenaida Bendebel, RN - Medical Center Enterprise

Zenaida Bendebel knew from an early age she wanted to take care of people. While accompanying her grandmother to her frequent treatments for asthma, Zeny, as she’s known to co-workers and friends, was inspired by the nurse that provided her grandmother’s care.

“I saw how the nurses were so nice in taking care of my grandmother and in that moment my passion for nursing bloomed.”

Zeny had no hesitations. Right after primary school, she went to nursing school in the Philippines.

“Nursing back home is different. We have a family member that stays with the patient and helps with going to the bathroom or with feeding. That’s the culture back home. Just like when you’re at home and sick and your family members take care of you.”

Zeny went to many places like Hong Kong and British Columbia before finally coming to the United States where she started her first U.S. job in Los Angeles.

“My co-workers were really supportive. I didn’t have family in L.A., and it was just me.”

Not long after, Zeny met her husband in California and because of his military service, was eventually relocated to Enterprise. Though the culture is very different, she loves living in Enterprise.