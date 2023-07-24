Despite having not played a game in nearly a month, Ashford Division II AAA 10U coach Damon Love is optimistic about his team as it enters the World Series later this week.

A high-level of experience among his 11-member 10U team certainly helps that optimism.

“It is basically the same group we have had together since they were 5 – there is a lot of chemistry and years of work and practice together,” Love said.

“Eight of them play rec ball together and when they are not playing rec ball together, they are playing travel ball together, so they have a lot of reps together.”

The Ashford team earned a trip to the World Series in Ruston, La., by winning the Alabama state title in Headland back on June 27. Their opening game is Thursday at 2 p.m. against the North Carolina state champions from Anson County. A win and it plays Friday at 2 p.m. against the Georgia-Virginia loser. A loss and it plays Friday at 10 a.m. against the Tennessee-Texas winner.

For most of the Ashford players, it is a second trip in three years to a World Series tournament.

“Two years ago, they went to the World Series in the 8U, so they have a lot of experience together (in the World Series),” Love said of a 2021 team that finished as World Series runner-up.

The Ashford team last played on June 27 – exactly a month ago from Thursday’s opening round game at the World Series. It played three games that day, capped by a 6-2 win over Fayette County in the championship game that avenged a 7-4 loss earlier in the day. In between, Ashford edged the Valley all-stars 12-10 to reach the finals.

In the championship contest against Fayette, Ashford broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and three in the fifth to seize command.

In the fourth inning, Finn Helms reached on a one-out single and Itty Fields followed with a double and both later scored. In the fifth, Tate Smith walked to open the inning and eventually moved to third before scoring on a Kameron Stewart sacrifice. Ashford loaded the bases with two outs after a Charlie Enfinger single and walks to Pat Anderson and Samuel Sowell. An error on a Helms grounder allowed both Enfinger and Anderson to score.

Three Ashford pitchers combined to scatter six hits over six innings and allow only two runs, while combining for 10 strikeouts. JaKobi Coachman worked the first two innings, striking out five and pitching a one-hit shutout. Anderson, the eventual winning pitcher, worked 2 1/3 innings, striking out four and giving up three hits and a run. Helms pitched the last 1 2/3 innings, giving up two hits and a run, while striking out one.

Offensively, Enfinger and Helms both had two hits to lead the attack.

In the previous win over Valley, Ashford rallied from deficits of 8-5 and 10-9 to win behind two runs in the top of the fourth and one in the sixth thanks to homers. Scott belted a two-run shot in the fourth and Jace Eyler hit a lead-off solo blast in the sixth.

Ten players had at least one hit in the win with Anderson and Fields both with two hits and a run batted in to lead the offense.

Five pitchers worked in the game with relievers Sowell and Coachman shutting Valley down late to help secure the win. The three combined for three shutout innings after Valley had scored 10 runs in the first three innings. Sowell, the winning pitcher, went an inning, allowing a hit and two walks, but no runs. Coachman earned a save with two hitless and shutout innings, striking out four and allowing one walk.

Ashford opened the state tournament with four straight wins – 17-3 over Beauregard, 23-0 over Valley Grande, 20-4 over Mims and 7-0 over Hartford before falling to Fayette.

Love feels the Ashford all-star team is solid across the board.

“We are pretty good at all aspects,” Love said. “Whenever our pitching is working like it is supposed to, we are a tough little team to beat. Our defense is really strong and for the most part we have pretty good bats so we are a good all-around baseball team.”

The biggest strength, perhaps, is on the mound.

“We have a deep pitching staff as basically nine of our 11 can get on the mound and throw strikes,” Love said. “That helps us out a lot.”

After playing in late June, Love gave the team some time off before resuming workouts.

“We tried to give them some time off before we practiced four days a week,” Love said. “We were very blessed to use the On Deck hitting facility in Dothan that Jeff Burrows opened. He has been letting us come there and hit, so we have been able to get inside during the rain.”

Having not played in a month wasn’t overly concerning to the coach.

“Just for pitching purposes, it’s a small concern, but we’ve been able to get some practice games and work in a lot of live situational stuff so hopefully the gap doesn’t affect us too much,” Love said.

Love said they have tried to practice in the heat of the day, especially given that they open the tournament in a 2 p.m. game.

“We have tried to work outside a lot to get used to this heat that we are fixing to see,” Love said. “They said it will be up to 110 (degrees) on the turf fields over there. We are trying to get used to that. That is the biggest part as we have been practicing in the middle of the day.”

Love also gave credit and thanks to Ashford Recreation Department Director Jeff Speed for helping the all-star team out since it started in early June.

“We have gone through some park directors the last five-six years, but for the past two years we have been blessed to be led by Jeff Speed,” Love said. “It has been a true blessing to us to just concentrate on the game and not have to worry about paper work and everything else. He is always there to take care of the field or if we need to have the lights cut on. He has been just a real blessing having him down here to help us out.”

The players on the Ashford 10U All-Star Team are Patrick Anderson, JaKobi Coachman, Charlie Enfinger, Jace Eyler, Itty Fields, Finn Helms, Kruize Love, Tate Smith, Samuel Sowell, Kameron Stewart and Bayne Womack. The assistant coaches are Corey Smith and Brent Womack.