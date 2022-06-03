Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Carroll girls soccer coach Kirke Adams knew when his team played Northside Methodist Academy, they’d better keep an eye on the Knights’ Presle…
Things to know today: Some Democrats voting in GOP primaries to block Trump picks; Plane wreckage found in Nepal mountains; EU bans most Russia oil imports.
With roughly eight or nine Indian Springs householders refusing to abide by a contract term they agreed to when Jackson County provided a new …
Former Enterprise State Community College President Matt Rodgers, who retired May 1, died Wednesday morning.
John Glanton Jr., the first Black man elected to Dothan’s governing board and the longest serving city commissioner, died Sunday, May 29, at t…
Luke Fripp scored goals in bunches in tallying 41 during the season for Providence Christian, while Joe Nelson returned to the sidelines to le…
Elon Musk is reportedly demanding that Tesla office workers return to in-person work or leave the company, according to leaked emails.
Dothan’s Mary Morgan Howell has won wakeboarding competitions nationally and internationally, but there’s something extra special about doing …
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
Aniyah Kitt was one of Alabama’s most dominating high school sprinters this past season, earning a double state title in the highest classification.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.