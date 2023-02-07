Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba declared February as "Career and Technical Education Month," an initiative to encourage residents to become aware of career and technical programs in the community.

"Our business professionals are stimulating the growth and vitality of our local economy by preparing graduates for career fields that are projected to experience the largest and fastest growth in the next decade," Saliba said during the proclamation.

The city's technical school, Dothan Tech, has 17 programs on its campus ranging from biomedical science to automotive technology. The school has seen a large increase in enrollment over the last year.

"We have about 630 students that are enrolled in some of those programs," said Ryan Richards, the Central Office Coordinator for the school. "We have 60 more in our dual enrollment program and 100 more are in the JROTC program. So in total, 793 students were enrolled in some type of technical program and that is 54% of our high school population.

Richards said that the goal is to continue to expand the school and try to get 100% of the high school population involved.

The school recently hosted a job shadow day in which 86 students and 42 businesses participated in. The program allowed students to go out and see what it was like to be in a real-world industry. At least one student from each program attended the event.

Commissioners also heard an update on Dothan tourism from Visit Dothan CEO Aaron McCreight.

In an effort to attract more people, Visit Dothan launched the Fuel Up Campaign in 2020 to make tourists aware of what Dothan has to offer. From January to December 2022, over 4 million people visited the link on the bureau's website and of that 4 million, 94% were new users, McCreight said.

Visit Dothan also saw a 21% increase in site views, a 17% increase in page views, and a 40% increase in viewership from people who are outside of Alabama.

Outside of leisure tourism, sports tourism also took a big jump over the last year.

"We had over 46,000 people come into the city for sports" McCreight said. "In total, they spent about $15 million dollars in Dothan."

The city will host more than 60 different sporting events throughout the year. For the first time ever, The Rivals Combine will make a stop in Dothan on March 18 and thousands of four- and five-star high school football players are expected to be in attendance in order to test their skills and get exposure to college coaches.

Ordinances and Resolutions passed:

Extended the deadline to April 4, 2023 for short-term rental hosts to register and license pre-existing locations.

Declared certain properties as creating a nuisance, constituting a hazard to the public health, safety, and convenience of the citizens of the City of Dothan, and authorizing the demolition and removal of the said structures.

Entered into a mutual aid agreement with Fort Rucker to provide fire and emergency medical services assistance as needed.

Entered into an agreement with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to become a sub-grantee and participant in the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in the amount of $10,000.00 for a period of two (2) years, for a total of $20,000.00.

Entered into an agreement with Local Government Services, LLC for electric pole management advisory services, by approving an increase in the amount by $15,000 for a total amended not-to-exceed amount of 63,500.

Accepted a quitclaim deed from the Houston County Commission for drainage easements, sign easements, and rights-of-way located in the Sam Houston Industrial Park subdivision.

Granted consent and permission to the Houston County Commission to establish, construct, and maintain a proposed road, street, or right-of-way along Hodgesville Road related to an industrial development project.

Submitted an application to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) for the Rebuild Alabama Act Annual Grant Program for the Flynn Road Resurfacing Project.

Entered into a cooperative agreement with ALDOT for maintenance and mowing of public rights-of-way on various state routes in Dothan with reimbursement of $50,000 per year to the City.

Submitted a permit application package to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management Drinking Water Branch for the 2022 Woodland Redwater Project and the 2022 Ross Clark Circle Watermain Improvements Project.

Submitted a permit application package and entering into agreement with ALDOT for the 2022 Woodland Redwater Project.

Submitted a permit application package and entering into agreement with ALDOT for the 2022 Ross Clark Circle Watermain Improvements Project.

Amended the subrecipient agreement with the Alfred Saliba Family Services Center for building improvements at the Mixon Business Center and HIPPY Program Space under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) 2020 Annual Action Plan to reflect an updated detailed budget.

Amended the subrecipient agreement with the Dothan Housing Authority for the Strengthening Families Training under the CDBG 2021 Annual Action Plan to reflect an updated detailed budget and project scope.

Amended the subrecipient agreement with the Ark Dothan, Inc. for building improvements under the CDBG 2021 Annual Action Plan to reflect an updated project scope.

Appointed Twyla Williams as a member of the Community Development Advisory Committee.

Appointed Brian Holman as a member of the Recreation Board.

Awarded bids and approved other purchases over $15,000 by the city.

Approved advance travel requests for city employees.

Accepted of right-of-way warranty deeds, temporary easement deeds, permanent easement deeds, and tree trimming easements from multiple property owners for the Honeysuckle Road Improvements Project.