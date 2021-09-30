 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FL & GA Lottery for Friday's edition
0 Comments

FL & GA Lottery for Friday's edition

  • Updated
  • 0

Wednesday's numbers

The Dothan Eagle will not give out lotto numbers over the phone.

Florida Lotto: flalottery.com

Cash4Life: 17-20-22-32-56, Cash Ball: 3

Double Play: 4-9-15-26-36-45

Fantasy 5: 14-19-23-26-32

Lotto: 17-26-35-45-52-53

Pick 2 Evening: 2-1, Fireball: 2

Pick 2 Midday: 8-3, Fireball: 2

Pick 3 Evening: 1-6-8, Fireball: 2

Pick 3 Midday: 2-6-1, Fireball: 2

Pick 4 Evening: 6-6-8-1, Fireball: 2

Pick 4 Midday: 7-1-8-5, Fireball: 2

Pick 5 Evening: 3-5-4-8-0, Fireball: 2

Pick 5 Midday: 2-9-1-3-5, Fireball: 2

Powerball: 2-7-11-17-32, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3

Georgia Lotto: 800-GA-LUCKY or galottery.com

Cash 3 Evening: 1-7-8

Cash 3 Midday: 2-8-5

Cash 3 Night: 0-7-7

Cash 4 Evening: 9-8-9-2

Cash 4 Midday: 3-2-4-0

Cash 4 Night: 8-7-3-3

Cash4Life: 17-20-22-32-56, Cash Ball: 3

Fantasy 5: 8-16-27-34-35

Georgia FIVE Evening: 1-3-6-7-5

Georgia FIVE Midday: 7-5-7-5-9

Powerball: 2-07-11-17-32, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert