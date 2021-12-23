FL & GA Lottery for Friday's edition

Wednesday's numbers
The Dothan Eagle will not give out lotto numbers over the phone.
Florida Lotto: flalottery.com
Cash4Life: 2-14-16-21-59, Cash Ball: 4
Double Play: 1-25-34-42-44-48
Fantasy 5: 8-10-19-28-31
Lotto: 7-19-27-40-44-46
Pick 2 Evening: 1-6, Fireball: 3
Pick 2 Midday: 9-1, Fireball: 2
Pick 3 Evening: 7-1-4, Fireball: 3
Pick 3 Midday: 3-1-7, Fireball: 2
Pick 4 Evening: 6-8-3-8, Fireball: 3
Pick 4 Midday: 3-7-1-0, Fireball: 2
Pick 5 Evening: 5-3-8-9-3, Fireball: 3
Pick 5 Midday: 9-2-9-7-1, Fireball: 2
Powerball: 7-16-19-48-68, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 2
Georgia Lotto: 800-GA-LUCKY or galottery.com
Cash 3 Evening: 0-9-9
Cash 3 Midday: 3-9-4
Cash 3 Night: 1-7-9