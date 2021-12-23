 Skip to main content
FL & GA Lottery for Friday's edition
Wednesday's numbers

The Dothan Eagle will not give out lotto numbers over the phone.

Florida Lotto: flalottery.com

Cash4Life: 2-14-16-21-59, Cash Ball: 4

Double Play: 1-25-34-42-44-48

Fantasy 5: 8-10-19-28-31

Lotto: 7-19-27-40-44-46

Pick 2 Evening: 1-6, Fireball: 3

Pick 2 Midday: 9-1, Fireball: 2

Pick 3 Evening: 7-1-4, Fireball: 3

Pick 3 Midday: 3-1-7, Fireball: 2

Pick 4 Evening: 6-8-3-8, Fireball: 3

Pick 4 Midday: 3-7-1-0, Fireball: 2

Pick 5 Evening: 5-3-8-9-3, Fireball: 3

Pick 5 Midday: 9-2-9-7-1, Fireball: 2

Powerball: 7-16-19-48-68, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 2

Georgia Lotto: 800-GA-LUCKY or galottery.com

Cash 3 Evening: 0-9-9

Cash 3 Midday: 3-9-4

Cash 3 Night: 1-7-9

Cash 4 Evening: 3-0-7-9

Cash 4 Midday: 2-4-6-3

Cash 4 Night: 3-5-2-5

Cash4Life: 2-14-16-21-59, Cash Ball: 4

Fantasy 5: 5-7-13-20-32

Georgia FIVE Evening: 4-5-6-6-1

Georgia FIVE Midday: 7-3-6-8-8

Powerball: 7-16-19-48-68, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 2

