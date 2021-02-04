 Skip to main content
FL & GA Lottery for Friday's edition
Wednesday's numbers

The Dothan Eagle will not give out lotto numbers over the phone.

Florida Lotto: flalottery.com

Cash4Life: 16-35-37-50-55, Cash Ball: 4

Double Play: 8-19-21-22-45-53

Fantasy 5: 2-13-15-18-19

Lotto: 3-6-24-29-47-49

Pick 2 Evening: 4-2, Fireball: 2

Pick 2 Midday: 3-7, Fireball: 9

Pick 3 Evening: 1-8-2, Fireball: 2

Pick 3 Midday: 7-8-4, Fireball: 9

Pick 4 Evening: 2-1-8-5, Fireball: 2

Pick 4 Midday: 2-8-7-0, Fireball: 9

Pick 5 Evening: 1-1-7-0-7, Fireball: 2

Pick 5 Midday: 9-4-3-3-7, Fireball: 9

Powerball: 5-37-40-64-66, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

Georgia Lotto: 800-GA-LUCKY or galottery.com

Cash 3 Evening: 0-2-4

Cash 3 Midday: 2-7-9

Cash 3 Night: 6-5-3

Cash 4 Evening: 0-8-3-7

Cash 4 Midday: 7-8-7-7

Cash 4 Night: 3-8-2-8

Cash4Life: 16-35-37-50-55, Cash Ball: 4

Fantasy 5: 5-12-15-21-29

Georgia FIVE Evening: 7-8-4-8-0

Georgia FIVE Midday: 0-6-1-0-0

Powerball: 5-37-40-64-66, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

