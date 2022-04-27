Flanigan, Cardwell enter names into NBA Draft pool

AUBURN —- Though their return to Auburn is almost certain, Tiger basketball players Allen Flanigan and Dylan Cardwell have both entered the NBA Draft pool alongside departures Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler.

Flanigan and Cardwell will have until June 1 to withdraw their name from the draft and maintain their NCAA eligibility. Between now and then, though, the two could receive feedback from pro teams and could possibly earn an invite to the NBA combine in May.

The NBA on Tuesday released its full list of 283 early entrants into this year’s draft.

A junior from Little Rock, Ark., Flanigan was Auburn’s fifth-highest scorer of the 2021-22 season, averaging 6.3 points per game and making 20 starts. The guard had a procedure in early September to repair his right Achilles and returned to Auburn’s lineup in December, making his first start in a 77-50 win against LSU on Dec. 29.

Cardwell played in all 34 of Auburn’s games, though he didn’t make a start. Averaging 11.5 minutes per game off the bench, he also averaged 3.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. He also had the second most blocks (42) on this year’s team behind Kessler, who led the NCAA with 155.

Players who applied early entry have the right to remove themselves from the draft pool by June 13, and in order to retain NCAA eligibility, they’d have to do so by June 1. This year’s NBA Draft will be held on June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Smith and Kessler are both expected to be first-round selections come June, with Smith likely coming off the board in the first three selections and possibly No. 1 overall.

Kessler declared for the NBA Draft on April 3, and Smith followed shortly after, declaring on April 5. In his lone season on the Plains, Smith led the Tigers in scoring, averaging 16.9 points per game, and Kessler averaged near a double-double with 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

The next step for all four in the draft process will be the invite-only NBA Combine, which takes place from May 16-22 in Chicago.

Donaldson to play basketball only: Two-sport athlete Tre Donaldson will play basketball only as a freshman on the Plains, according to Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl.

Before an Auburn alumni event in Atlanta on Tuesday, Pearl said Donaldson will be playing his games in Neville Arena and not Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“He was a highly ranked strong safety in football and could’ve gone anywhere in the country,” Pearl said. “However, he loves basketball. He loves being a floor general. He’s a tough defender. We believed him and his father when they both said he wanted to play basketball only in college.”

According to several recruiting sites, the Tallahassee, Fla., native is a four-star safety and a three-star point guard for the incoming 2022 graduating class.

“The things I love about him as a football player are the same things I’m going to love about him as a basketball player,” Pearl told reporters at the alumni event near Atlanta’s Lenox Mall. “He’s physical. He embraces contact. He can play with the ball in his hands, and he can play without the ball in his hands.”

Pearl spoke to the two reporters on-site before Harsin entered the conference room. Harsin concurred with Pearl but left the door open if Donaldson decided he’d like to play football later in his college journey.

— Nubyjas Wilborn of al.com contributed to this story