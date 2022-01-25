Florida seeks to stop the arrival of immigrants to state

Democratic Sen. Tina Polsky said most of the immigrants being brought to Florida are children. She and others said the bill would prevent children from being united with their families or resettled with a sponsor. She said the bill was more about sending a message about Biden, who has served just more than one year, than it was about enacting good policy.

“Clearly this is a statement about the federal government and its immigration policy that we would not have heard two years ago,” Polsky said. "This is not an issue of public safety. ... This bill makes no sense. It is unconstitutional; it is wrong on a human level."

Democratic Sen. Audrey Gibson compared the proposed policy to children being separated from their parents during slavery and questioned the motivation behind it.

“These such bills really are designed — and they actually do what they are designed to do — they create fear, dissention and, in many cases, hate. We are better than the words that are on this paper, particularly is it relates to children.”

Bean said arrival of the children hurts people in the state legally.