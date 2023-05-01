The skilled and compassionate hands of physicians, nurses and other team members of Flowers Hospital support the health and well-being of patients who turn to us for expert care. We are here, whenever needed. Beyond providing clinical care, the hospital is a cornerstone of our community and a major contributor to the economic health of the Wiregrass area as a major employer and tax-payer and through our resources to expand and enhance the medical services available close to home. The overall impact is significant and totaled more than $263 million in 2022.

Care was provided at more than 303,200 patient encounters, including more than 40,700 emergency department visits, more than 12,100 inpatient admissions and more than 15,000 surgeries. Over 234,000 patients received care across the Flowers Medical Group physician clinics and outpatient sites, such as our Breast Health Center, Sleep-Wake Disorders Center, outpatient speech therapy and Cardiac Rehabilitation program. Joy was delivered to local families with the birth of more than 1,400 babies.

We help people get well and live healthier by providing quality care for patients. Our community is truly fortunate to have this dedicated team of clinicians and caregivers here in Dothan who are making a real difference each and every day.

Flowers Hospital applies its resources to medical services, facilities and technologies that are important to patients. These include the addition of our fourth robotic surgical system to assist highly skilled surgeons with minimally invasive surgeries that support faster recovery for our patients, as well as the addition of our AI-based maternal-fetal early warning system that monitors vital data throughout labor and delivery to help our maternity team recognize, prevent and respond to potential complications for safer births. Access has been enhanced with the recruitment of primary care and specialty physicians so our community has access to more medical care close to home. Capital improvements totaling more than $2.8 million were made to upgrade imaging, testing and surgical equipment.

Flowers Hospital also gives back to the Wiregrass region by providing over $134 million in charity and uncompensated care for the community’s most vulnerable. And the payment of $13 million in property, sales and GRT taxes helps support civic resources and services.

Support for local charitable and community organizations such as the Wiregrass United Way and Wallace College Community Foundation, and the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center includes financial donations and outreach. Throughout the year, hospital employees also hold donation drives for food, clothing, or other items for those in need.

The hospital’s payroll of more than $100 million ripples across the local economy as employees buy goods and services. Last year the hospital added enhanced benefits to help team members achieve their personal and professional goals, including assistance with student loan repayments, reimbursement of licensure and certification expenses, as well as tuition reimbursement.

The hospital is also working to develop future clinicians so healthcare in the Wiregrass area will remain strong for years to come. The hospital entered into a partnership with Jersey College of Nursing to offer a practical nursing program for those aspiring to become a licensed practical nurse or registered nurse. The first class of students is expected to begin in 2023. Additionally, the hospital was one of the first hospitals in the state to partner with Troy University to participate in a new, paid nurse apprenticeship

program in which students will work one-on-one with nurses to help develop their skills, provide care for patients, and meet the need for bedside nurses.

The vital care we provide is only one part of the broad impact we have. We are a cornerstone of this community and we are committed to doing all we can to provide excellent healthcare services and to making the Wiregrass a healthier, better community for all.

About Flowers Hospital

Founded in 1950, Flowers Hospital is a 235-bed healthcare facility offering inpatient, outpatient, medical, surgical, diagnostic and emergency care for Dothan and its surrounding communities. We are a major referral center for the Tri-State area of south Alabama, southwest Georgia and northwest Florida. We believe in the power of people to create great care, and we work hard every day to be a place of healing, caring, and connection for patients and families in the community we call home.