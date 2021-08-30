 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
For the Record
0 Comments

For the Record

  • Updated
  • 0

Aug 12-14

The following people have been arrested by the Dothan Police Department. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Dothan Police Department.

• Angela Ruth Cruise, 42, Ozark; second-degree possession of marijuana

• Dantrel Marquis Hardrick, 38, Dothan; third-degree domestic violence (simple assault)

• Derek Michael Tew, 39, Dothan; methamphetamine possession

• Isabel Nicole Gonzales, 24, Dothan; DUI-alcohol

• Anthony Dwayne Andrews, 43, Beatrice; tampering with physical evidence

• James Arthur Beasley Jr., 29, Dothan; second-degree possession of marijuana

• Christopher Michael Cheshire, 48, Dothan; methamphetamine possession

• Colby James Dansby, 25, Dothan; second-degree possession of marijuana

• Melissa Kelly, 48, Eufaula; criminal trespassing

• Alfonso Juan Anthony Morrissette Yo, 20, Dothan; auto theft

• Justin Bryon Stroud, 25, Dothan; harassment of public official

• Megan Jo Elaine Terrell, 29, Dothan; opium or derivative possession, second-degree possession of marijuana

• David John Bradshaw, 40, Midland City; cocaine possession

• Matthew Steven Garner, 38, Notasulga; DUI-alcohol

The following people have been arrested by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

• Steven Dewayne McMahan, 35; five counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband

• Serina Faletolu Salevao, 41; failure to appear in court on charge of fraudulent use of credit/debit card

• Angela Rena Taylor, 31; drug trafficking

• Kirby Wayne Traylor, 35; illegal possession/use of credit/debit card

• Henry Lashaun Madison, 27; third-degree burglary

• Casandra Michelle Tate, 25; three counts of probation violation for third-degree burglary charge

• Susie Ann Warren, 30; unlawful possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Can you get COVID, flu vaccine at the same time? When should you get flu vaccine?
State and Regional News

Can you get COVID, flu vaccine at the same time? When should you get flu vaccine?

  • Updated

Last year saw a record-low flu season in the U.S., the result of mask wearing and increased social distancing and hygiene. This year, however, experts warn the U.S. could see a “twindemic” with soaring flu and COVID-19 cases filling doctor’s offices and hospitals. Vaccinations could help blunt that, however, and you can get jabs for the flu and COVID on the same day, according to the CDC. The ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert