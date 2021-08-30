For the Record

Aug 12-14
The following people have been arrested by the Dothan Police Department. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Dothan Police Department.
• Angela Ruth Cruise, 42, Ozark; second-degree possession of marijuana
• Dantrel Marquis Hardrick, 38, Dothan; third-degree domestic violence (simple assault)
• Derek Michael Tew, 39, Dothan; methamphetamine possession
• Isabel Nicole Gonzales, 24, Dothan; DUI-alcohol
• Anthony Dwayne Andrews, 43, Beatrice; tampering with physical evidence
• James Arthur Beasley Jr., 29, Dothan; second-degree possession of marijuana
• Christopher Michael Cheshire, 48, Dothan; methamphetamine possession
• Colby James Dansby, 25, Dothan; second-degree possession of marijuana
• Melissa Kelly, 48, Eufaula; criminal trespassing
• Alfonso Juan Anthony Morrissette Yo, 20, Dothan; auto theft
• Justin Bryon Stroud, 25, Dothan; harassment of public official
• Megan Jo Elaine Terrell, 29, Dothan; opium or derivative possession, second-degree possession of marijuana
• David John Bradshaw, 40, Midland City; cocaine possession
• Matthew Steven Garner, 38, Notasulga; DUI-alcohol
The following people have been arrested by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
• Steven Dewayne McMahan, 35; five counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband
• Serina Faletolu Salevao, 41; failure to appear in court on charge of fraudulent use of credit/debit card
• Angela Rena Taylor, 31; drug trafficking
• Kirby Wayne Traylor, 35; illegal possession/use of credit/debit card
• Henry Lashaun Madison, 27; third-degree burglary
• Casandra Michelle Tate, 25; three counts of probation violation for third-degree burglary charge
• Susie Ann Warren, 30; unlawful possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia