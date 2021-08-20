 Skip to main content
For the Record
0 Comments

For the Record

  Aug. 2-4
  • 0

Aug. 2-4

The following people have been arrested by the Dothan Police Department. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Dothan Police Department.

• Sean Allen Barnes, 37, Dothan; methamphetamine

• Anthony Deionte Bell, 27, Dothan; ex-felon in possession of firearm

• Wayne Vinathan Black, 60, Dothan; shoplifting

• Jonathan Dean Brooks, 32, Midland City; drug paraphernalia

• Courtney Nicole Ingram, 30, Taylor; drug paraphernalia

• Khalil Cortez Melvin, 24, Dothan; second-degree possession of marijuana

• Edward Junior Tharp, 47, Dothan; drug paraphernalia

• Durrell Lashaun Wilson, 31, Dothan; synthetic narcotic possession, second-degree possession of marijuana

• Danielle Kanyata Carroll, 39, Dothan; cocaine possession

• Danny Ray Cooper, 40, Dothan; promoting prison contraband, methamphetamine possession

• Mose Edwards Daniels Jr., 64, Auburn; drug paraphernalia

• Kendrick Lashaun Franklin, 35, Dothan; second-degree possession of marijuana

• Karon Sincere McClendon, 22, Dothan; second-degree possession of marijuana

• Timothy Leon Roberson, 63, Dothan; criminal littering

• Andrew Daniel Bolan, 32, Dothan; synthetic narcotic possession

• Hettie Bolden, 58, Dothan; appears in public place under influence

• Marcus Jamal Brown, 28, Dothan; terrorist threat, intimidating a witness

• David Rusregus Campbell IV, 19, Greenville; receiving stolen vehicle

• Courtney D’Ann Chavira, 33, Enterprise; methamphetamine possession

• Sir’Meeriene R’Quette Cummings, 19, Dothan; harassment-family

• Myra Enfinger Floyd, 66, Dothan; DUI-alcohol

• Marenzo Maurice Hall, 21, Headland; second-degree possession of marijuana

• Carlos Edward Lawrence, 46, Dothan; second-degree possession of marijuana

• Travis William Makris, 30, Dothan; first-degree theft of property

• Zacchaeus Jacobi Pride, 28, Dothan; marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia

• Ramel Tyrone Thomas, 36, Dothan; simple assault-family

• Martino Jamar Tolbert, 28, Dothan; cocaine possession

• Drake Anthony Vauda, 19, Dothan; theft-miscellaneous

• Gordon Paul Zito, 53, Enterprise; two counts of methamphetamine possession

• James Lawrence Banks, 37, Dothan; appears in public place under influence

• Tracy Lynn Daniels, 38, Dothan; criminal trespassing

• Troy Heath Grayson, 35, Dothan; receiving stolen vehicle, criminal trespassing

• Bobby Louiselle Watson, 28, Cottonwood; second-degree possession of marijuana

The following people have been arrested by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

• Devitt Christopher Stewart, 24; bond pulled for second-degree assault charge

• Damien Alexander Webb, 28; two counts of failure to appear in court on charge of unlawful possession of controlled substance

• Vergil Demon Williams, 47; failure to appear in court on charge of second-degree possession of forged instrument

