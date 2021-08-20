For the Record

Aug. 2-4
The following people have been arrested by the Dothan Police Department. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Dothan Police Department.
• Sean Allen Barnes, 37, Dothan; methamphetamine
• Anthony Deionte Bell, 27, Dothan; ex-felon in possession of firearm
• Wayne Vinathan Black, 60, Dothan; shoplifting
• Jonathan Dean Brooks, 32, Midland City; drug paraphernalia
• Courtney Nicole Ingram, 30, Taylor; drug paraphernalia
• Khalil Cortez Melvin, 24, Dothan; second-degree possession of marijuana
• Edward Junior Tharp, 47, Dothan; drug paraphernalia
• Durrell Lashaun Wilson, 31, Dothan; synthetic narcotic possession, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Danielle Kanyata Carroll, 39, Dothan; cocaine possession
• Danny Ray Cooper, 40, Dothan; promoting prison contraband, methamphetamine possession
• Mose Edwards Daniels Jr., 64, Auburn; drug paraphernalia
• Kendrick Lashaun Franklin, 35, Dothan; second-degree possession of marijuana
• Karon Sincere McClendon, 22, Dothan; second-degree possession of marijuana
• Timothy Leon Roberson, 63, Dothan; criminal littering
• Andrew Daniel Bolan, 32, Dothan; synthetic narcotic possession
• Hettie Bolden, 58, Dothan; appears in public place under influence
• Marcus Jamal Brown, 28, Dothan; terrorist threat, intimidating a witness
• David Rusregus Campbell IV, 19, Greenville; receiving stolen vehicle
• Courtney D’Ann Chavira, 33, Enterprise; methamphetamine possession
• Sir’Meeriene R’Quette Cummings, 19, Dothan; harassment-family
• Myra Enfinger Floyd, 66, Dothan; DUI-alcohol
• Marenzo Maurice Hall, 21, Headland; second-degree possession of marijuana
• Carlos Edward Lawrence, 46, Dothan; second-degree possession of marijuana
• Travis William Makris, 30, Dothan; first-degree theft of property
• Zacchaeus Jacobi Pride, 28, Dothan; marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia
• Ramel Tyrone Thomas, 36, Dothan; simple assault-family
• Martino Jamar Tolbert, 28, Dothan; cocaine possession
• Drake Anthony Vauda, 19, Dothan; theft-miscellaneous
• Gordon Paul Zito, 53, Enterprise; two counts of methamphetamine possession
• James Lawrence Banks, 37, Dothan; appears in public place under influence
• Tracy Lynn Daniels, 38, Dothan; criminal trespassing
• Troy Heath Grayson, 35, Dothan; receiving stolen vehicle, criminal trespassing
• Bobby Louiselle Watson, 28, Cottonwood; second-degree possession of marijuana
The following people have been arrested by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
• Devitt Christopher Stewart, 24; bond pulled for second-degree assault charge
• Damien Alexander Webb, 28; two counts of failure to appear in court on charge of unlawful possession of controlled substance
• Vergil Demon Williams, 47; failure to appear in court on charge of second-degree possession of forged instrument