For the Record

• Ramel Tyrone Thomas, 36, Dothan; simple assault-family

• Martino Jamar Tolbert, 28, Dothan; cocaine possession

• Drake Anthony Vauda, 19, Dothan; theft-miscellaneous

• Gordon Paul Zito, 53, Enterprise; two counts of methamphetamine possession

• James Lawrence Banks, 37, Dothan; appears in public place under influence

• Tracy Lynn Daniels, 38, Dothan; criminal trespassing

• Troy Heath Grayson, 35, Dothan; receiving stolen vehicle, criminal trespassing

• Bobby Louiselle Watson, 28, Cottonwood; second-degree possession of marijuana

The following people have been arrested by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

• Devitt Christopher Stewart, 24; bond pulled for second-degree assault charge

• Damien Alexander Webb, 28; two counts of failure to appear in court on charge of unlawful possession of controlled substance

• Vergil Demon Williams, 47; failure to appear in court on charge of second-degree possession of forged instrument