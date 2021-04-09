 Skip to main content
For the Record
The following people have been arrested by the Dothan Police Department. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Dothan Police Department.

April 7-9

• Maylynda Marie Cameron, 29, Rehobeth; shoplifting

• William Capers Cogburn, 35, Dothan; synthetic narcotic possession

• Temetris Tavon Faulk, 30, Louisville; second-degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

• Nicholas Hollis Gabbrielli, 30, Dothan; appears in public under influence

• Wykedia Breene Ingram, 24, Ozark; third-degree domestic violence (simple assault)

• Kevin Michael Kohl, 38, Dothan; simple assault – family

• Wendell Stacy Seay, 51, Dothan; DUI-alcohol

• Vincent Michael Summers, 41, Dothan; illegally obtaining a controlled substance

• Tiara Nicole Thomas, 23, Dothan; simple assault – family, leaving the scene of an accident

• Alice Alana Winslow, 28, Albany, Georgia; second-degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

• Jerome Conrad Boykins Jr., 41, Dothan; synthetic narcotic possession, marijuana possession

• Elizabeth Clyburn Terry, 33, Dothan; cocaine possession, drug paraphernalia

• Kathy Deloise Whiters, 55, Dothan; cocaine possession

• Michael William Besse, 38, Dothan; harassment-family

• Aubree Nicole Frazee, 38, Sunrise, Florida; illegally obtaining a controlled substance

• Andre Julian Holloway, 31, Ozark; synthetic narcotic possession, drug paraphernalia, appears in public place under influence

• Alveta Monek Mathis, 38, Dothan; receiving stolen vehicles

• Anthony Kevin Phillips Jr., 32, Dothan; criminal trespassing

• Gary Powell Jr., 39, Grandridge, Florida; synthetic narcotic possession, resisting arrest

• Andre Demetrius Simmons, 43, Dothan; methamphetamine possession, second-degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

• Dallas Earl Stringer, 38, Dothan; second-degree possession of marijuana

• Retha Critten, 56, Dothan; disorderly conduct

The following people have been arrested by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

• Michael Ray Lake, 38; fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, second-degree possession of marijuana

• Kenneth Colby Moore, 21; third-degree burglary

• Ashleigh Yuvonne Perez, 31; from CCO- unlawful possession of controlled substance

• Chavonna Brianne Scott, 30; failure to appear in court – probation revoked

• Laura Darlene Warrick, 52; failure to appear in court on charge of third-degree domestic violence (harassment)

