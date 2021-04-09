For the Record

The following people have been arrested by the Dothan Police Department. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Dothan Police Department.
April 7-9
• Maylynda Marie Cameron, 29, Rehobeth; shoplifting
• William Capers Cogburn, 35, Dothan; synthetic narcotic possession
• Temetris Tavon Faulk, 30, Louisville; second-degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
• Nicholas Hollis Gabbrielli, 30, Dothan; appears in public under influence
• Wykedia Breene Ingram, 24, Ozark; third-degree domestic violence (simple assault)
• Kevin Michael Kohl, 38, Dothan; simple assault – family
• Wendell Stacy Seay, 51, Dothan; DUI-alcohol
• Vincent Michael Summers, 41, Dothan; illegally obtaining a controlled substance
• Tiara Nicole Thomas, 23, Dothan; simple assault – family, leaving the scene of an accident
• Alice Alana Winslow, 28, Albany, Georgia; second-degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
• Jerome Conrad Boykins Jr., 41, Dothan; synthetic narcotic possession, marijuana possession
• Elizabeth Clyburn Terry, 33, Dothan; cocaine possession, drug paraphernalia
• Kathy Deloise Whiters, 55, Dothan; cocaine possession
• Michael William Besse, 38, Dothan; harassment-family
• Aubree Nicole Frazee, 38, Sunrise, Florida; illegally obtaining a controlled substance
• Andre Julian Holloway, 31, Ozark; synthetic narcotic possession, drug paraphernalia, appears in public place under influence
• Alveta Monek Mathis, 38, Dothan; receiving stolen vehicles
• Anthony Kevin Phillips Jr., 32, Dothan; criminal trespassing
• Gary Powell Jr., 39, Grandridge, Florida; synthetic narcotic possession, resisting arrest
• Andre Demetrius Simmons, 43, Dothan; methamphetamine possession, second-degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
• Dallas Earl Stringer, 38, Dothan; second-degree possession of marijuana
• Retha Critten, 56, Dothan; disorderly conduct
The following people have been arrested by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
• Michael Ray Lake, 38; fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Kenneth Colby Moore, 21; third-degree burglary
• Ashleigh Yuvonne Perez, 31; from CCO- unlawful possession of controlled substance
• Chavonna Brianne Scott, 30; failure to appear in court – probation revoked
• Laura Darlene Warrick, 52; failure to appear in court on charge of third-degree domestic violence (harassment)