For the Record

Jan. 23-25
The following people have been arrested by the Dothan Police Department. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Dothan Police Department.
• Adrian OShawn Dozier, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of concealed weapon without permit
• Christopher Patrick Fox, 35, Midland City; felon registration card required, third-degree criminal trespass
• Antonio Deshun Frazier, 50, Dothan; enters/remains in/on premises, resisting arrest
• Gabe Aaron Thomas King, 40, Dothan; menacing/intimidation
• Barry Laniel McDaniel, 40, Dothan; illegally obtaining controlled substance
• Samantha Luvenia Peoples, 41, Dothan; enters/remains in/on premises
• Kelli Leigh Rudolph, 29, Elba; second-degree possession of marijuana
• Craig Dennis Skipper, 56, Dothan; appears in public place under influence
• Nicole Grace Steiner, 32, Dothan; DUI – alcohol
• James Richard Whitehurst, 55, Dothan; appears in public place under influence
• Jaquell Antuan Butts, 27, Dothan; second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of concealed weapon without permit
• Dontrell Dearries Culver, 24, Eufaula; using false identity to avoid arrest
• Dana Jornae Coachman, 23, Dothan; second-degree possession of marijuana, giving false ID to law enforcement
• John Tyler Friesen, 27, Midland City; appears in public place under influence
• Jennifer Maries Hildebrandt, 22, Enterprise; possessing forged instrument
• Billy Howard Ingram, 57, Dothan; cocaine possession, tampering with physical evidence
• Mydarion Terrell Koonce, 21, Dothan; second-degree possession of marijuana
• Ragland Delvin Du’vell II, 23, Dothan; second-degree possession of marijuana
• Jeremie Durrell Saffold, 25, Dothan; third-degree domestic violence (simple assault)
• Colby Deangelo Hutcherson Sr., 32, Dothan; methamphetamine possession, attempting to elude, license required, harassment of public official
The following people have been arrested by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
• Dana Jornae Coachman, 23; probation violation on charge of unlawful possession of controlled substance
• Dontrell Dearries Culver, 24; failure to appear in court on charges of shooting into an occupied building, second-degree escape
• Jennifer Maries Hildebrandt, 22; failure to appear in court on charge of possession or receipt of controlled substance
• Walter Britt Nelson, 39; second-degree domestic violence (burglary)
• Sonia Lee Simmons, 47; probation violation on charge on unlawful possession of controlled substance
