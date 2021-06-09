Former Enterprise star Donovan shining in AA

Former Enterprise baseball standout Brendan Donovan was promoted to AA by the St. Louis Cardinals organization Tuesday morning and has quickly shined for his new team.

Donovan played for Class A Peoria Chiefs to start the season but was elevated to AA Springfield after hitting .295 with six doubles, two homers, 13 runs batted in and seven steals in 25 games.

He made his AA debut with the Springfield (Missouri) Cardinals on Tuesday night, going 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base. He added a 2-for-4 performance on Wednesday with two more runs scored and another stolen base.

Traditionally a second baseman or third baseman, Donovan played left field in both games for Springfield.

The next level above Springfield is AAA Memphis, which is just a phone call away from the major league team in St. Louis for Donovan, who is considered the 27th top prospect in the Cardinals’ minor league system.

The 24-year-old Donovan, a 2015 Enterprise graduate who played college ball at the University of South Alabama, was a seventh round draft pick of the Cardinals in the 2018 MLB Draft.