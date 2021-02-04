Frequently asked questions

What are the vaccines, and how are they taken?
There are two vaccines currently on the market, one from Pfizer and the other from Moderna. They are similar vaccines that are both 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 infection. They are given in two doses, ranging from 21 days to 28 days apart. People should not mix and match the vaccines, as that may affect the effectiveness.
Why does the vaccine come in two doses?
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses because the first dose gives the immune system a chance to start learning how to make antibodies to the virus, and the second helps the immune system create long-term antibodies.
Are the vaccines safe?
The Food and Drug Administration carefully reviews all safety data from clinical trials and authorizes emergency vaccine use only when the expected benefits outweigh potential risks. The mRNA technology used in the vaccine has been in practice for more than 30 years and is a proven therapy when it comes to treating viruses and other diseases.
What are the side effects?
The most common side effects are a sore arm and other mild symptoms, such as fever, tiredness or muscle aches. These side effects usually only last 24-48 hours. The side effects may be more common after the second dose compared to the first. Neither vaccine can give anyone COVID-19, and the side effects are a sign the immune system is working to make antibodies against the disease.
Why should I get the vaccine?
The best way to fight this pandemic and return to some level of normalcy is to achieve herd immunity. There are two basic ways to achieve herd immunity: by allowing people to become infected with the disease, or through vaccination. In the case of COVID-19, it is much too dangerous to allow people to become infected because there are significant complications, including death, associated with the disease. Therefore, vaccination is our best means of achieving herd immunity and getting back to normal.
This information was produced by Auburn University's Harrison School of Pharmacy.