Frequently asked questions

What are the vaccines, and how are they taken?

There are two vaccines currently on the market, one from Pfizer and the other from Moderna. They are similar vaccines that are both 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 infection. They are given in two doses, ranging from 21 days to 28 days apart. People should not mix and match the vaccines, as that may affect the effectiveness.

Why does the vaccine come in two doses?

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses because the first dose gives the immune system a chance to start learning how to make antibodies to the virus, and the second helps the immune system create long-term antibodies.

Are the vaccines safe?

The Food and Drug Administration carefully reviews all safety data from clinical trials and authorizes emergency vaccine use only when the expected benefits outweigh potential risks. The mRNA technology used in the vaccine has been in practice for more than 30 years and is a proven therapy when it comes to treating viruses and other diseases.

What are the side effects?